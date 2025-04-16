SNAP Soda Ban Waivers Gain Support from State Governors

Efforts to reform the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are gaining traction as Arkansas and Nebraska seek federal waivers to implement a SNAP soda ban and restrict other processed foods from eligibility.

Health and Agriculture Secretaries Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Brooke L. Rollins urged all U.S. governors to submit similar waivers. In an op-ed published by USA Today, the officials said the initiative aligns with President Trump’s “Make America Healthy Again” agenda.

“We call on all governors to submit waivers to help promote access to critical sources of nutrition,” the secretaries wrote.

The food and grocery industry responded swiftly to the proposals. While not opposing healthier choices, they warned that the SNAP soda ban could lead to confusion at checkout, burden retailers, and disrupt supply chains in underserved communities.

Arkansas Files First Waiver to Remove Soda, Candy From SNAP

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders officially submitted a waiver request to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to remove soft drinks and candy from SNAP-eligible items.

“President Trump’s administration has put a laser focus on solving America’s chronic disease epidemic, and reforming our food stamp program is a great place to start,” Sanders said in a statement. “This is a common-sense, conservative reform.”

The state also seeks approval to add rotisserie chicken—a healthier protein option—to the list of SNAP-approved foods. Arkansas plans to streamline the policy changes using the GS1 US food categorization system.

More than 100,000 Arkansas households rely on SNAP monthly. According to Sanders, 23% of SNAP spending—nearly $27 billion annually—goes to soda, candy, and processed snacks.

Nebraska Joins Push for Soda, Energy Drinks Ban

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen joined the movement by signing a letter of intent to USDA Secretary Rollins. The waiver request seeks to remove soda and energy drinks from SNAP purchases.

“We are starving in the midst of plenty,” Pillen said. “We’re surrounded by foods loaded with preservatives and sugar, which drive obesity and chronic disease.”

Nearly 152,000 Nebraskans rely on SNAP, including more than 67,000 children. Pillen’s proposal garnered support from state officials and healthcare professionals, including pediatric endocrinologist Dr. Eric Sherman, who stressed soda’s long-term harm to children’s physical and mental health.

Health Justification Drives SNAP Soda Ban Momentum

Both Arkansas and Nebraska cite public health data linking sugary drinks to obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. A Stanford study found that banning sugary drinks from SNAP could prevent 141,000 cases of childhood obesity and 240,000 adult cases of Type 2 diabetes.

In Arkansas, where one-third of the population has diabetes or pre-diabetes, health officials called the SNAP soda ban a necessary intervention.

“Our reform will put more nutritious options on the tables of Arkansas families,” said Kristi Putnam, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

Industry Wants Clarity, Coordination in Food Reforms

While public health leaders support the SNAP soda ban, food industry groups urge federal and state governments to exercise caution.

FMI – The Food Industry Association, warned that state-by-state waivers could create confusion at checkout counters and inefficiencies for grocers.

“FMI and our member companies support the goal of encouraging customers to utilize SNAP dollars to purchase nutrient-dense foods,” said FMI CEO Leslie G. Sarasin. “While pilots and waivers may have an important role, it is critical not to create chaos and confusion both in individual stores and through a jumbled mixture of varying state requirements, creating new program inefficiencies, longer grocery store lines, and customer frustration.”

The National Grocers Association (NGA), representing independent retailers, emphasized that local grocers are key access points for SNAP recipients. They called for safeguards, clear guidance, sufficient training, and strong communication to limit disruptions for SNAP recipients and other customers while waivers are in effect.

“Independent grocers are often the last and most direct touchpoint between SNAP and the individuals the program helps feed,” NGA said. “Any changes to SNAP—especially food restrictions—directly impact grocers’ ability to serve their customers efficiently and effectively.”

IFPA Recommends More Produce Access

While the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) did not directly comment on bans, it urged the USDA’s Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission to expand access to fruits and vegetables through SNAP.

In formal recommendations, the IFPA called for:

A permanent nationwide produce incentive program through SNAP.

More substantial retailer incentives to stock and promote fresh fruits and vegetables.

More federal investment in programs like GusNIP is needed to close the nutrition gap.

Make America Healthy Again Agenda Gains Ground

Kennedy and Rollins tied the SNAP soda ban effort to a national health reform agenda. During a school visit in Virginia, Kennedy praised leaders embracing food policy reform.

“Thanks to leaders like Governor Youngkin, the MAHA agenda is gaining momentum,” Kennedy said. “We look forward to celebrating these achievements at the White House this summer.”

With Arkansas opening a 30-day public comment period and other states eyeing similar waivers, the future of SNAP may hinge on the USDA’s willingness to approve soda bans and broader food reforms.

As the debate unfolds, public health leaders, food retailers, and federal officials must find a balance between encouraging healthy eating and preserving access to food in vulnerable communities.