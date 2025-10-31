Save Mart Unveils Bold Food Affordability Program

The Save Mart Companies has launched its Save Mart food affordability program, a sweeping 12-point plan to combat rising grocery prices and help families stretch their budgets across California and Nevada.

The initiative includes a $120,000 match for the food bank, holiday meals under $6 per person, and expanded delivery services to ease financial strain during the holidays.

Save Mart Food Affordability Program Targets Inflation Relief

The new program focuses on food affordability and access, two growing concerns as inflation and changes to food assistance continue to challenge working families.

“When families tell us they’re choosing between groceries or gas, between meat or medicine, we can’t shrug and say ‘that’s inflation,’” said Jim Perkins, president of The Save Mart Companies. “We’re meeting people where they are with solutions that actually help.”

The Modesto-based grocer operates 191 Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx stores. Through the Save Mart food affordability program, the company aims to deliver real savings and local impact rather than short-term promotions.

Holiday Meals and Military Discounts Anchor Relief Efforts

Save Mart is rolling out a 50% off select meat and produce event through early November, followed by more seasonal discounts. It’s also introducing a private-label line, “100% Natural, Unbeatable Value,” offering affordable beef, poultry, and pork free of artificial ingredients.

Families can enjoy a full Thanksgiving dinner for ten people under $6 per person at Save Mart and Lucky, or under $5 per person at FoodMaxx. The meal includes turkey, potatoes, vegetables, cranberry sauce, gravy, rolls, and pie, with the same value extending to Christmas meals.

To honor military families, the company will offer a 10% discount on Veterans Day and every Monday in November at Save Mart and Lucky, plus a 5% discount at FoodMaxx.

Food Bank Support Expands Community Impact

The Friends Feeding Friends campaign, part of the Save Mart food affordability program, encourages shoppers to buy $5 or $10 Pantry Packs at checkout to support local food banks. Partnering with Keurig Dr Pepper, Save Mart will match donations up to $120,000, ensuring every dollar raised stays in the local community.

“Every donation translates to real meals,” Perkins said. “We’re turning community generosity into meaningful relief for families.”

Digital Access and Everyday Savings

The program also broadens digital and delivery options. Save Mart now offers free home grocery delivery for online orders over $35 and continues to expand its Flashfood partnership, providing up to 50% off food nearing its “sell by” date.

Additionally, the grocer is enhancing its digital coupon program and introducing a Buy Now, Pay Later option across all online stores, offering flexibility for budget-conscious shoppers.

Commitment Beyond the Checkout Line

Throughout November and December, Save Mart will sponsor community events, food drives, and parades, reinforcing its pledge to deliver more than discounts.

The Save Mart food affordability program stands as both a financial relief effort and a commitment to helping families celebrate the holidays with dignity and good food.