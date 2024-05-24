NGA Honors Carlos Castro with the Spirit of America Award

The National Grocers Association (NGA) presented the Spirit of America Award to Carlos Castro, owner of the Hispanic supermarket chain Todos Supermarkets based in Woodbridge, Virginia.

The important recognition ceremony took place in Washington, D.C., during the NGA Fly-In for Fair Competition event in which NGA members visited with members of Congress to seek support for bills that benefit independent supermarkets.

The Spirit of America Award was established in 1982 to recognize key industry and community leaders for their exceptional contributions to community service and government relations on behalf of the independent supermarket industry.

“Carlos is a pillar of his community and has tirelessly advocated for independent grocers, using his voice to bring commonsense solutions to the forefront. From his stores to the halls of Washington, D.C., Carlos’s persistent efforts ensure policymakers recognize grocers’ vital role in communities nationwide. NGA is proud to honor Carlos with this award for his unwavering dedication to the independent supermarket industry,” said NGA President and CEO Greg Ferrara.

Carlos Castro, owner of Todos Supermarket and member of the National Grocers Association Board of Directors.

The organization said Castro serves his community and is a national leader as a member of the NGA Board of Directors, helping to guide NGA’s advocacy efforts for more than 21,000 independent community grocers across the country.

“Being bestowed with the prestigious Spirit of America Award by the National Grocers Association is a great honor for me because it puts me in a group of leaders that have made a difference in our communities and our country. In my case, the honor is even greater because it allows me to receive the award in the name of the Hispanic community, which I gladly represent,” Castro told Abasto Media.

In his advocacy efforts, Carlos has testified before the House Committee on Small Business, sharing insights on how federal regulations impact small businesses. He has also represented independent grocers at a White House roundtable discussion with President Biden on America’s supply chain challenges.

Notably, he has fostered bipartisan relationships, hosting U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Governor Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) in his stores.

Over the years, the NGA Spirit of America Award has become a prominent and memorable acknowledgment of the dedication of more than 550 recipients, including past Presidents George H.W. Bush and Gerald Ford, former Vice President Dan Quayle, former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Colin Powell, and former Speaker of the House Tom Foley.