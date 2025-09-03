Lidl US CEO to Keynote PLMA 2025 Private Label Trade Show

Lidl US CEO Joel Rampoldt will keynote the PLMA 2025 Private Label Trade Show, reinforcing the supermarket’s growing role in the U.S. private label market. The event, themed “Store Brands Marketplace,” runs Nov. 16-18 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois.

Rampoldt will deliver the keynote address on Monday, Nov. 17, during an 8 a.m. breakfast session at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare. His remarks will focus on retail innovation, supplier collaboration, and the evolving landscape of store brand products nationwide.

Rampoldt’s Retail Transformation Experience

Rampoldt became chief executive of Lidl US in 2023, bringing extensive experience in large-scale retail transformation.

Before joining Lidl, he worked as a Partner and Managing Director at AlixPartners, where he developed strategies to improve profitability through pricing, promotions, and operational efficiency.

“I’m honored to get the chance to speak to our suppliers at this year’s PLMA Trade Show,” Rampoldt said. “Here at Lidl US, we value our relationships with our suppliers tremendously, and we’re excited to grow with them as we expand in the U.S.”

PLMA Leaders Praise Lidl US

Peggy Davies, president of the Private Label Manufacturers Association, welcomed Rampoldt’s participation and emphasized his impact on the retail industry.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Joel as our keynote speaker,” Davies said. “He is an accomplished and influential retail industry executive who leads a chain that is clearly a growing force in the U.S. market, much as it is in Europe.”

Lidl’s Global and U.S. Reach

Lidl, the parent company of Lidl US, operates more than 12,000 stores across 31 countries and employs over 350,000 people worldwide. It is part of the Schwarz Group, the world’s third-largest retailer.

In the U.S., Lidl established its Arlington, Virginia headquarters in 2015 and now operates more than 190 stores along the East Coast.

Approximately 80% of its assortment consists of private label products, which undergo rigorous taste, quality, and sensory testing to ensure optimal quality.

The grocer has earned recognition for its efficient store layouts, curated assortments, and focus on essential items. Its commitment to private label growth positions the company to meet consumer demand for value-driven shopping without compromising on quality.

PLMA 2025 Private Label Trade Show Highlights

The PLMA 2025 Private Label Trade Show will showcase more than 35,000 food and nonfood products. The event will feature 3,100 booths and 2,000 exhibitors from 65 countries, making it one of the most significant gatherings for private label suppliers worldwide.

Retailers, wholesalers, and manufacturers will explore store brand innovations, discover global sourcing opportunities, and attend educational sessions. Networking forums will also connect industry leaders to discuss strategies shaping the future of private label.

Private Label Growth in Focus

Rampoldt’s keynote underscores the central role private label plays in today’s retail strategies. U.S. consumers continue to embrace store brands for affordability and quality, creating opportunities for retailers like Lidl to gain market share.

Industry analysts note that collaboration between suppliers and retailers is essential for sustaining this growth.

Rampoldt’s address at the PLMA 2025 Private Label Trade Show will likely emphasize Lidl’s approach to innovation, efficiency, and partnership in expanding the store brand category.