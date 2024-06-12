IDDBA Celebrated 60th Anniversary with an Amazing Tradeshow

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) annual tradeshow of 2024 marked the association’s 60th anniversary.

During June 9-11, Houston, Texas, held one of the biggest shows ever.

The IDDBA is a nonprofit trade association for food retailers, manufacturers, wholesalers, brokers, distributors, and other industry professionals.

The 2024 event had some keynote speakers, like José Andrés, Chef and Restaurateur, Chip and Joanna Gaines, founders of the Magnolia brand, and Buddy Valastro, mostly known for TLC TV show Cake Boss.

Also, a What’s in Store Love! Workshop: Crafting Charcuterie: Exploring Latino and Asian Street Food Flavors.

The IDDBA 2024 was a show filled with success and inspiration.

“Once again, trade show has grown, as our membership diversity has grown. Starting our early shows in conference center in small hotels, to now partnering with some of the largest convention centers in America, we have celebrated our largest show yet, with over 850 great company’s & nearly 2,200 booths this year in Houston!”, said to Abasto Media David J. Haaf, President and CEO at IDDBA.

IDDBA 2024: Food Influences

Trends were prevalently displayed and discussed in “What’s In Store Live” and in General Sessions during the IDDBA 2024.

The 2024 theme was Food as the Largest Influencer, because food influences everyone in every industry. Here are six trends for the association’s 60th anniversary.

1. Food influences mind, body, spirit

There is no longer a one-size-fits-all diet prescription for optimal health. People are tailoring their diets to individual needs based on genetic make-up, lifestyle, and health conditions or concerns. Healthy is expanding beyond just the physical body and more people are using food as medicine. Food choices that focus on health for mind, body, and spirit are growing. This is a reflection on a broader cultural shift towards holistic well-being.

2. Food influences sourcing, sustainability, salary

There is an increased focus on sustainability, ethical sourcing of ingredients, and local year over year. The focus on sustainability is driven by a combination of environmental concerns, ethical considerations, resource limitations, economic benefits, regulatory pressures, and increased awareness facilitated by information sharing.

Consumers are increasingly interested in where their food comes from and how it impacts the environment.

3. Food influences technology of today and for tomorrow

The intersection of food and technology is a dynamic and evolving space. Current technologies are transforming the way we produce, distribute, and consume food. Ongoing innovations hold the promise of addressing challenges related to efficiency, and consistency. The relationship between food and technology is increasingly significant, influencing both current practices and shaping the future.

4. Food influences the young, the youngish and the young at heart

Food is a powerful influence that spans generations, impacting physical health, social interactions, cultural connections, and personal well-being across the lifespan.

Each generation tends to have distinct preferences, values, and behaviors that shape their food choices and shopping habits.

5. Food influences community, convenience, and cash flow

Increased travel, globalization, and cultural awareness have led to a rise in culinary tourism. People are exposed to a variety of international cuisines while traveling, leading to a greater interest in bringing those flavors back home.

Fusion cuisine, combining elements from different culinary traditions, has gained popularity. Consumers today have more adventurous and diverse palates. There is a growing openness to trying new and exotic flavors, and this has driven the popularity of global cuisines.

6. Food influences culture, cuisine, and culinary explosions

Food plays a significant role in shaping various aspects of our lives, including family time, friendships, and financial considerations. Conscious decisions about food choices, such as opting for budget-friendly recipes, practicing mindful eating, and being aware of food waste, can positively impact both family and individual finances. Overall, food is a central element in our lives. It influences not only our physical well-being but also our social interactions and financial considerations.