Giunta’s Acquires King Kullen to Fight Off Discount Chains’ Advance on Long Island

Long Island’s grocery store war now has a fresh player, one that has the advantage of competing on home turf. Giunta’s Meat Farms announced it is acquiring the King Kullen chain, which includes 24 supermarkets and four Wild by Nature health food stores.

The takeover comes at a time when discount chains are putting more pressure on traditional supermarkets. Giunta’s Meat Farms’ acquisition of King Kullen brings together two family-owned operators with deep roots in Long Island. Both companies highlight a shared history of serving the local community for generations. Executives say the deal continues their shared legacy of serving the community, not breaking from it.

What the Deal Covers

The acquisition is expected to close in September, pending customary closing conditions. Until then, both companies plan to run business as usual and operate independently.

That transition period matters to shoppers and employees alike. Once the deal closes, King Kullen and Wild by Nature associates are expected to keep their jobs, the companies said. Financial terms were not disclosed, and Solomon Partners is advising King Kullen on the transaction.

Joseph Giunta, co-owner of Giunta’s Meat Farms, framed the purchase as more than a business transaction. “King Kullen is more than a supermarket company,” Giunta said in the release. “It’s America’s first supermarket and a significant part of Long Island’s history. We’re honored to carry that legacy forward while delivering the strong everyday value that has long defined the Meat Farms experience.”

The “first supermarket” title isn’t just marketing language. The Smithsonian Institution has recognized King Kullen, founded in 1930, as the nation’s original supermarket chain.

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A Second Attempt at Finding a Buyer

This isn’t King Kullen’s first trip to the negotiating table. In 2018, the chain agreed to a much larger deal: a sale to Stop & Shop that would have folded 32 King Kullen stores and five Wild by Nature locations into the Ahold Delhaize-owned banner.

That deal never made it to the finish line. Regulatory scrutiny slowed the process, and the COVID-19 pandemic upended the market. By June 2020, Stop & Shop and King Kullen called off the merger. They cited unforeseen market changes driven by the pandemic.

The search for stability continued, and this time, King Kullen found an answer closer to home. Tracey Cullen, president and COO, said King Kullen wanted a partner who understood what made the chain distinct.

“As we looked toward the future, it was important to identify a local company that understands what makes King Kullen special,” Cullen said. “We found that in Giunta’s Meat Farms. They appreciate our history and people. We are confident they are the right steward for the King Kullen legacy and look forward to working together.”

Fighting Off Lidl’s Discount Invasion

Timing helps explain some of the urgency behind this deal. Long Island’s grocery scene has grown more crowded and more price-competitive since King Kullen’s last attempted sale — and discount chains are a big reason why.

Lidl, the German discount grocer, entered Long Island in 2018 by acquiring Best Market, a New York-based chain. The deal gave Lidl 24 Best Market stores on Long Island, part of a larger 27-store package including locations in New York and New Jersey. Lidl converted those stores to its own brand starting in 2019, gaining an instant presence in a new market.

That expansion added pressure to an already competitive field that includes Stop & Shop, ShopRite, and Aldi. For a regional chain like King Kullen, scale and financial backing now matter more. Merging with a local operator that shares its values gives King Kullen a clearer path to compete.

Combining with Giunta’s Meat Farms gives King Kullen more resources and a partner who knows Long Island customers. Instead of being absorbed into a national strategy, King Kullen gets a buyer whose business model is built around a family-first approach.

What Comes Next

For now, shoppers won’t notice a difference. Both companies say stores will keep operating under their current banners and practices until the deal closes in September.

What happens after that, store branding, leadership structure, long-term integration plans, hasn’t been detailed publicly. Abasto Media will continue following the Giunta’s Meat Farms King Kullen acquisition as more details emerge before the fall closing.