Barrows Elevates Retail Media Technology Leadership with New CTO

Barrows Connected Store named Tim Bagwell as its new Chief Technology Officer, according to a company announcement. This move signals a renewed focus on AI-driven retail media technology for grocery and food retailers.

The Tampa-based company builds digital in-store media platforms for supermarkets and other retailers. It confirmed the promotion on July 30, 2026. Bagwell steps up from his role as Chief Product & Data Officer. He will now lead global technology strategy across engineering, platform architecture, artificial intelligence, data, and product innovation, the company said.

This move comes as grocers and food retailers race to turn physical stores into measurable, ad-supported media channels. Retail media technology now sits at the center of industry growth plans.

A Platform Built for Grocery Aisles

Bagwell brings nearly two decades of experience in retail media, advertising technology, and digital commerce, Barrows Connected Store said. He previously worked at Triad Retail Media before joining the company.

Since joining, he has guided the buildout of ConnectOS, the company’s proprietary platform. The system turns store shelves, displays, and checkout areas into digital media channels. It uses real-time content activation and analytics, according to the company.

Now, as CTO, Bagwell has a broader mandate. His priorities include expanding AI-powered retail media tools and growing the ConnectOS platform. He will also sharpen data and measurement capabilities and scale engineering operations worldwide, per the announcement.

“Tim has been instrumental in redefining what is possible for in-store retail media,” James Hay, Chief Executive Officer of Barrows Connected Store, said in the announcement. Hay credited Bagwell with helping transform physical stores into what he called intelligent, measurable media environments for retailers, brands, and shoppers.

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Two More Leaders Move Up the Ranks

The CTO announcement didn’t arrive alone. Barrows Connected Store also elevated two long-tenured executives to expanded global roles.

James Stokes takes over as Global Head of Engineering, where he’ll oversee platform architecture, infrastructure, and integrations. Jonathan “Jono” Kellerman steps into the Global Head of Product role, guiding strategy across ConnectOS, digital displays, hardware, software, and measurement tools.

Both executives joined Barrows Connected Store among its earliest employees and helped build the original ConnectOS platform since the company launched in 2018, according to the announcement.

“Tim, James and Jono have helped build the technology foundation that powers our business today,” Hay said. He added that the restructured leadership team positions the company to innovate faster and scale globally.

Why It Matters for Supermarkets

The reshuffle comes as in-store retail media technology attracts growing investment across the grocery and food sectors. Retailers increasingly look to convert shelf space, digital signage, and checkout screens into new ad revenue streams, echoing strategies long used by e-commerce giants.

Industry estimates suggest the connected retail market could grow substantially through the end of the decade. However, exact projections vary by source and should be verified against primary market research before being cited as firm figures.

For supermarket chains weighing technology partners, leadership stability matters almost as much as product features. Barrows Connected Store’s decision to promote from within, rather than recruit outside talent, signals confidence in its existing bench and continuity in its product roadmap.

The appointments also follow a broader pattern at the company. Barrows Connected Store has made a series of senior leadership moves this year as it expands its footprint across grocery, convenience, and specialty retail, according to the company’s recent announcements.

Bagwell’s new role puts him in charge of steering ConnectOS through its next phase, one likely shaped by AI-driven personalization and tighter integration between in-store and digital advertising.