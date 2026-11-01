From Trade Show to Shelf: Category Strategy

Supermarket representatives attend trade shows with clear objectives: to do business, maximize their time, and plan what will hit their stores and shelves in upcoming seasons.

For example, Carlos Cotto, International Foods & Category Strategy Lead at Winn-Dixie, attends the annual Americas Food and Beverage Show and Conference in Miami. He works for one of the largest supermarket chains in the Southeast, with stores across Florida and Georgia.

“This is a great hub for talking to all the vendors. I work with 200 distributors, and those distributors carry their own brands. Almost every brand is here. When I come here, I handle holiday shows as well as regular day-to-day items to improve selection and deliver the best price to the customer—because that matters most. I connect with everyone here. And if we spot something new, I evaluate it to bring it to the chain and move forward,” he explained in an interview with Abasto Media.

In fact, Cotto has already identified products that will arrive on Winn-Dixie shelves by summer, such as hydrating beverages.

The First Step: Securing a Distributor

When Cotto discovers a product—beyond tasting good and catching his eye—it has to be more than just a mockup. Registration, FDA approval, production capacity, and port availability are essential requirements.

“If I find a completely new company that doesn’t have a distributor, I need to connect that product with a distributor and tell them to talk and negotiate. After that, I review pricing, profit margins, promotions, and what they plan to do to bring the product to market. Then we start onboarding it, finding it a home, and doing a category review. A lot of companies don’t understand that process,” he detailed.

At large supermarkets, you need to open a planogram and assign a spot for the product so it can sell. Otherwise, it will never make it onto a display rack and will be discontinued in six months because of low sales.

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Invest in Market Research

Cotto stresses that thorough market research is critical before introducing a product to a supermarket. The United States is complex and varies by region; a successful product in Florida doesn’t guarantee the same outcome in California.

Before meeting with a buyer, suppliers must comply with all FDA regulations and import permits and have a pitch ready with pricing and promotional calendars. Otherwise, they risk heavy financial losses. Cotto suggests conducting research, aligning commercial expectations, and ensuring the product delivers real value before taking the next step.

Leadership Lessons

Carlos Cotto began his career in the supermarket industry at age 15. Bagging groceries and collecting shopping carts were his first responsibilities. He also cleaned restrooms and has remained with the same chain throughout his career: Winn-Dixie.

As a child, he wanted to be a doctor, but life steered him down a different path.

“I joined the grocery sector without realizing it would become my platform for leadership, impact, and transformation,” he shared in a recent LinkedIn post.

Cotto uses the platform to inspire others because he takes his career journey very personally.

“Becoming a store manager was a milestone, not the final destination,” he continued.