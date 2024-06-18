Fiesta Mart Opens a New Store at Lewisville, Tx

Fiesta Mart announced the grand opening of its newest store in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in Lewisville, Texas. The new 49,000 sq. ft. store, located at 724 W. Main St., officially opens to the public on June 26 and marks the chain’s first new store since 2015.

Fiesta Mart offers an eclectic, full-service assortment of value-priced products to diverse communities representing more than 100 countries of origin, including Mexico, the Caribbean, Africa, Asia, South America, and other places around the globe.

Shoppers at the new Lewisville store can look forward to an extensive selection of fresh produce, quality meat and seafood departments, as well as an in-house bakery, tortilleria, and restaurant, featuring Latin-inspired meals.

The Lewisville store also marks the first grand opening in a multi-year remodel plan that will update all Fiesta Mart locations across Texas by the end of 2025.

Related Article: Fiesta Mart: A Great Stop For Your Hispanic Grocery Needs Read article

“Fiesta Mart is known for its unsurpassed commitment to freshness and variety, selection of international products, and excellent customer service,” said Richard Gonzales, Senior Regional Director for Fiesta Mart. “We’ve strategically positioned this new store in one of the Metroplex’s most exciting communities that continues to see record growth and expansion, and we’re excited to offer our one-of-a-kind shopping experience to Lewisville and the surrounding area.”

Festivities for the grand opening celebration will take place on June 26 beginning at 8 a.m. and will include food samples, giveaways, live mariachi, and a meet-and-greet with the brand’s beloved mascot, Pepe the parrot. The party continues throughout the weekend with additional store-front events at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, June 30.

Two local non-profit organizations benefitting the Lewisville community will each receive a $3,000 donation as part of the grand opening celebration: The Concilio, a grassroots outreach organization that focuses on helping Latino families access education, health and wellness, and economic opportunities, and Serve Lewisville, which offers multiple nonprofit agencies in one location including adult healthcare, mental health, rental and utility assistance, affordable childcare, and food resources.

About Fiesta Mart

Fiesta Mart is an international and specialty food retailer proudly serving Texas for more than 50 years. Featuring favorite foods and specialty produce from the Caribbean, Africa, Asia, South America, Mexico, and other places around the globe. Fiesta Mart is part of Chedraui USA, a leading grocery retailer with 25,000 team members supporting 380 store locations across three banners, including El Super and Smart & Final.