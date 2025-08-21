Chef Merito Presents Their Meat Flavor Experts Program

In the competitive world of food, flavor and exceptional customer service are paramount. Chef Merito, a brand that has rooted itself in authentic taste for 40 years, is revolutionizing the landscape with a dedicated team of “Meat Flavor Experts” designed to elevate your business.

Because beyond longtime customers, flavor and quality are what powers a product.

“We pride ourselves on customer service, and when it comes to flavor, our experts are unmatched,” says Lauren Corugedo, Marketing Director at Chef Merito. “You can always find a lower price, but you won’t beat our flavor.”

This new team isn’t just about sales; they’re your hands-on partners in perfecting your meat offerings. Most have undergone an intensive, certified Mexican meat marinating training program to master traditional techniques.

The wide array of authentic, high-quality spices, seasonings, and marinades of Chef Merito allows you to offer your shoppers the distinct, vibrant tastes they crave for their home-cooked meals. Chef Merito isn’t just a seasonings brand; they offer trusted tools and authentic flavors that enable your customers to create consistently delicious dishes.

Flavor Meets Expertise

Chef Merito’s “Meat Flavor Experts” and newly trained “Butcher Blend Specialists” are ready to assist butchers, carnicerías, and taquerías. Chef Merito products offer an incredible yield. The flavor experts will share professional tips and techniques, ensuring your business maximizes product efficiency and delivers consistently exceptional taste, ultimately helping you enhance your prepared meats and operations.

Corugedo recounts shadowing two of these experts, gaining a wealth of meat knowledge she never expected. “These guys are truly helping businesses on the ground, showcasing how to properly marinate with our products,” she emphasizes.

The comprehensive training program, led by division heads Emilio Martinez and Miguel Romero, even includes a specialized kitchen at Chef Merito’s office.

Chef Merito’s commitment is a win-win: they bring the flavor expertise, and you attract the loyal customers. As Chef Merito celebrates its 40th anniversary their Hispanic Heritage reaffirms its legacy as a leader in authentic flavor, ready to help your business thrive.

Nice to ‘meat’ you