Albertsons Business eCommerce Expands to 2,000 Stores

Albertsons Companies has expanded its business eCommerce platform to more than 2,000 retail locations, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, ACME, and other major grocery banners.

This nationwide rollout strengthens the company’s position in the B2B grocery sector by offering small businesses and organizations direct access to essential food, breakroom supplies, and cleaning supplies. The Albertsons business eCommerce platform delivers to a wide customer base with flexible features designed to simplify business shopping, the company said in a press release.

Meeting Business Needs with Local Convenience

“Albertsons Companies is well-positioned to meet the needs of business customers, so they can spend their time running the business, not errands,” said Stephen Menaquale, senior vice president of eCommerce at Albertsons Companies.

According to the grocery chain, Albertsons aims to offer businesses a trusted local partner by leveraging its extensive store network and diverse inventory. The company sees its expanding eCommerce capabilities as key to long-term growth in this sector.

Serving Diverse Business Customers

The Albertsons business eCommerce platform is designed to support a wide variety of customers, including:

Small offices : Stock breakrooms with snacks, beverages, and catering supplies.

: Stock breakrooms with snacks, beverages, and catering supplies. K-12 schools : Provide fresh food that meets specific dietary needs.

: Provide fresh food that meets specific dietary needs. Community organizations and local governments : Distribute food and essentials across neighborhoods.

: Distribute food and essentials across neighborhoods. Residential programs: Support meal and supply needs for senior living, shelters, and treatment facilities.

Each category benefits from direct delivery, a wide product selection, and tailored service options.

Business-Ready Features Drive Efficiency

Albertsons offers several features targeted at business buyers, such as:

Same-day delivery.

White-glove service.

Flexible payment terms.

Free business account with no minimum order.

No online markups and full tax-exemption capabilities.

Strategic Growth Through Digital Innovation

This eCommerce expansion aligns with Albertsons’ broader strategy to modernize its retail operations while tapping into new customer segments. With eCommerce as a core priority, Albertsons said it continues investing in tools that drive digital convenience for individual and business customers.

The Albertsons business eCommerce platform also reflects the company’s readiness to meet evolving post-pandemic shopping habits, where efficiency and delivery matter more than ever.

Extensive Reach Across the U.S.

As of February 2025, Albertsons Companies operates 2,270 food and drug retail stores, 1,728 in-store pharmacies, and 22 distribution centers across 34 states and the District of Columbia. Its portfolio includes over 20 regional brands such as Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Randalls, Tom Thumb, and United Supermarkets.

This footprint gives the company a competitive advantage in meeting localized business demands while scaling nationwide service through its business eCommerce platform.

Explore the Albertsons Business eCommerce Offering

Business customers can access the new platform through any of Albertsons Companies’ banner websites. This streamlined system allows for quick ordering, clear invoicing, and dependable delivery—all from a trusted neighborhood grocer.

To learn more or register a business account, visit Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel-Osco, Vons, or other affiliated banners.