Industry Leaders Converge at IFPA’s The Retail Conference

Hundreds of fresh produce professionals across the supply chain gathered in Dallas from April 30 to May 1 for The Retail Conference, hosted by the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA).

In its fourth year, The Retail Conference has become a cornerstone event for retailers, suppliers, and solutions providers. With a curated focus on actionable insights, high-impact education, and personal business connections, the event delivered on its promise to help attendees shape the future of fresh retail.

Personalized Networking Defines The Retail Conference

With limited registration, The Retail Conference fostered authentic, face-to-face business conversations. Attendees engaged through Buyer Connect 1:1 Roundtables, a high-energy welcome reception, and the hands-on “Connect, Collaborate, Grow” session, which challenged teams to address real-world retail issues together.

Mike Roberts, Vice President of Produce Operations at Harps Food Stores, emphasized the event’s importance. “It offers a unique chance to connect face-to-face with key suppliers, vendors, and fellow retailers in a way that sparks meaningful conversations,” he said. “I came away inspired—with fresh insights, stronger relationships, and a renewed focus on driving our business ahead.”

Kevin Coupe Anchors The Retail Conference Education Lineup

Renowned retail analyst and Retail Rules! Author Kevin Coupe served as emcee, providing direction and commentary throughout the event. Coupe opened the conference with IFPA’s Joe Watson, Vice President of Retail, Foodservice, and Wholesale, for a “State of Retail in Produce” session that examined consumer habits, supplier relationships, and key marketplace shifts.

Their presentation highlighted how today’s competitive landscape demands constant adaptation to stay relevant and profitable in fresh produce retail.

Policy Panel Unpacks Government Impact

Later, IFPA’s Vice President of U.S. Government Relations, Rebecah Adcock, led a panel discussion on how current government policy is shaping the produce industry.

The session featured Daniel Bell (Grocery Outlet), Dante Galeazzi (Texas International Produce Association), and Stefanie Katzman (Katzman Produce). Panelists discussed regulatory challenges and the outlook for legislative actions under the new administration.

Consumer Trends Drive Strategic Insights

The Retail Conference concluded with a deep dive into consumer behavior, led by Jonna Parker, Vice President and Team Lead at Circana – Fresh Foods Group. Parker offered insights into post-2024 market trends and identified key growth areas in fresh produce categories.

Her session armed attendees with the data and foresight to align merchandising strategies with evolving shopper expectations.

Collaboration Remains the Conference’s Cornerstone

Although inclement weather canceled the golf outing, attendees embraced the flexibility and turned the day into an opportunity for deeper conversations.

“What continues to impress me year after year is the spirit of collaboration that fills this event,” said Watson. “Retailers and suppliers aren’t just networking—they’re rolling up their sleeves to tackle shared challenges together.”

Next Year: The Retail Conference Heads to Phoenix

As this year’s event closes, IFPA has set its sights on next year’s Retail Conference, scheduled for Phoenix, Arizona. The 2026 gathering will expand on the Dallas experience with more tailored networking, thought leadership, and a renewed shot at the golf tournament.

More information is available on IFPA’s official website.