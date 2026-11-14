How Retailers in the USA Are Preparing for the Holiday Season

Key Takeaways Retailers in the USA can expect a 4.2% increase in holiday sales this season, with projected spending reaching $1.013 trillion.

Consumers are shopping cautiously due to inflation and increasing prices, with early shopping trends growing significantly.

Businesses should prepare their inventory early to avoid delays, focusing on restocking and adapting to tariff changes.

Hiring seasonal staff is crucial, with the NRF estimating between 325,000 to 375,000 seasonal positions needed this year.

Retailers in the USA need to adapt to online sales growth and meet new inventory rules for SNAP to meet customer demands this holiday season.

The holiday season is already underway. For retailers in the USA, November and December account for the most important sales of the year, so every decision matters.

With this in mind, in this guide, Abasto brings together the latest forecasts from the NRF, Adobe, and the USDA. We’ll also show you how stores are getting ready for the holidays.

If you own a business, you’ll find key dates, official figures, and a practical checklist below. Keep reading and get your store ready to sell before Black Friday.

What Retailers in the USA Can Expect This Holiday Season

The first thing you need to know before preparing your business is how much customers are expected to spend. Overall, forecasts are positive, although shoppers are paying closer attention to prices.

National Retail Federation Forecast

On October 25, the NRF projected that November and December sales would increase by 4.2%. As a result, holiday spending in the United States would reach $1.013 trillion.

By comparison, transactions in 2025 grew by 3.1%, reaching $972 billion. That’s why the National Retail Federation expects a much stronger pace this year.

It’s worth noting that the association does not separate in-store sales from online transactions. It also excludes gas stations, restaurants, and car dealerships.

Consumers Are Spending, but Carefully

According to the NRF, consumers will prioritize holiday celebrations while keeping an eye on their budgets. Inflation, higher gas prices, and other financial pressures affect shoppers differently depending on their income.

The same organization estimates that the price of goods, excluding food and energy, will increase by 2.5% in 2026, compared with 1.6% in 2025. Shopping carefully is essential!

Early shopping continues to grow. For example, in the NRF’s Halloween survey, 49% of respondents planned to start shopping in September or earlier.

Likewise, 23% of those early shoppers said they wanted to spread out their spending. For stores, this means the holiday shopping season starts earlier every year.

Inventory Ready Ahead of Time

A successful holiday season begins months in advance, at the ports. This year, many retail chains brought in their merchandise early to avoid delays or changes in import costs.

An Earlier Import Peak

As noted in a report by the NRF and Hackett Associates, the peak import cycle is winding down after several months of high cargo volumes at major ports.

In August, the ports analyzed received 2.3 million twenty-foot containers. For September, the report projected 2.28 million, 8.2% more than the previous year.

According to the federation, this early influx was driven by tariff changes and supply chain disruptions. As a result, retailers are heading into the holidays with sufficient inventory.

Restocking and Plans for January

Next, the focus shifts to restocking. According to the NRF, year-end imports will be especially important for replenishing store shelves and preparing for a successful start to 2027.

This means reviewing every week which products are selling out and which are piling up. That way, you avoid running out of bestsellers or carrying excess merchandise into January.

Also, prepare your return policy now. Remember: January usually brings exchanges and refunds. Clear rules protect your profit margins and prevent arguments at the checkout counter.

Tariffs: A Factor That Remains in Play

In February 2026, the Supreme Court struck down tariffs imposed under the IEEPA. However, the government introduced other charges under Sections 122 and 301.

For many retailers, this means the cost of imported merchandise remains uncertain. That’s why reviewing contracts and prices with suppliers is essential.

At the same time, many companies that paid IEEPA tariffs are pursuing refunds through Customs. If that money arrives soon, it could provide significant relief to year-end cash flow.

More Staff to Handle Demand

With more customers and online orders, staffing is essential. That’s why major retail chains hire early. Small businesses also need a plan.

Seasonal Hiring

The National Retail Federation expects retailers to hire between 325,000 and 375,000 seasonal workers. This figure is in line with the 356,000 jobs estimated in 2025.

These positions cover checkout counters, warehouses, deliveries, and customer service. And since retailers in the USA compete for the same workers, offering clear schedules is a good idea.

Also, keep wage changes in mind. Several states will increase their minimum wages on January 1, 2027, just as seasonal contracts come to an end, according to the WHD.

Hiring on time also reduces mistakes because an employee who starts in October will already know the store, payment system, and return procedures before the busiest days arrive.

How to Organize Your Team at a Small Business

Did you know you don’t need an HR department to prepare your team? You just need to plan ahead and cover the key areas. You can start with this checklist:

Shift schedule: Assign more staff on Black Friday, weekends, and Christmas Eve.

Assign more staff on Black Friday, weekends, and Christmas Eve. Quick training: Teach employees how to process payments, handle returns, and manage digital payments before November.

Teach employees how to process payments, handle returns, and manage digital payments before November. Backup staff: Keep a list of family members or former employees who are available during peak days.

Keep a list of family members or former employees who are available during peak days. Return policies: Set clear deadlines and explain them to every cashier.

Set clear deadlines and explain them to every cashier. Scheduled breaks: Prevent exhaustion during the longest shifts.

Likewise, a bilingual team is an advantage in neighborhoods with large Hispanic populations. Serving customers in their preferred language builds trust and speeds up sales.

Online Sales Set the Pace

Although physical stores remain strong, digital sales grow every year. Ignoring this channel in November and December means leaving many sales in the hands of competitors.

Adobe estimates that online sales will reach a record $275.1 billion in November and December. That’s 6.7% more than in 2025, according to its forecast. The key dates include:

Thanksgiving Day (November 26): Approximately $6.9 billion in online transactions.

Approximately $6.9 billion in online transactions. Black Friday (November 27): Nearly $12.9 billion, representing a 9.2% increase.

Nearly $12.9 billion, representing a 9.2% increase. Cyber Monday (November 30): The biggest shopping day, with $15.1 billion in sales.

The biggest shopping day, with $15.1 billion in sales. Full Cyber Week: $47.5 billion, accounting for 17.3% of total seasonal spending.

However, the shopping season starts earlier. The company estimates that early deals will drive $95.8 billion in online spending during October, 8% more than the previous year.

If you sell online, prepare your promotions, product photos, and inventory before Thanksgiving. Late offers are at a disadvantage compared with those of other retail chains.

Discounts, Buy Now, Pay Later, and Artificial Intelligence

The software multinational expects discounts of 30% off regular prices during Cyber Week. In response, small retailers in the USA need to decide which products to discount and by how much.

Meanwhile, buy now, pay later services, which split payments into installments, are expected to generate $21.3 billion. This option is ideal for closing larger purchases.

Finally, Adobe predicts that traffic coming to digital stores from AI assistants will grow by 130%. Clear and complete product listings are essential.

In addition, mobile devices dominate shopping: Adobe estimates that 57.4% of online transactions will take place on smartphones. So make sure your website loads quickly.

What Food Retailers Need to Review

For supermarkets, grocery stores, and convenience stores, December brings Christmas Eve dinner and New Year’s shopping. But this year, new rules are also coming into effect.

The New SNAP Inventory Rule

Starting November 4, 2026, businesses that accept SNAP must comply with the USDA’s retailer inventory requirements. This date marks the beginning of the peak period.

It’s worth clarifying that SNAP is the federal food assistance program. The rule requires three units of seven varieties in each of the four food categories.

Before November 4, take the time to carefully review these points to comply with the rule and take advantage of holiday demand at your business:

Fruits and vegetables: Seven varieties, fresh, frozen, or canned.

Seven varieties, fresh, frozen, or canned. Dairy products: Milk, cheese, yogurt, and other options.

Milk, cheese, yogurt, and other options. Meat, poultry, and fish: Seven types, with three units of each.

Seven types, with three units of each. Bread and cereals: Include tortillas, rice, and oats.

Include tortillas, rice, and oats. Checkout system: Update it if you operate in a state with restrictions on soda or candy purchases.

State restrictions are also expanding. For example, Kansas will prohibit SNAP purchases of candy and soda in early 2027, requiring retailers to update their checkout systems.

Seasonal Products for the Latin American Holiday Table

On another note, Christmas Eve celebrations drive sales of specific ingredients and traditional products found on many Hispanic tables, such as banana leaves, achiote, dried cod, and pigeon peas.

Another concern is beef, which remains expensive. According to the BLS, sirloin reached $14.11 per pound in September 2026. As a result, pork and turkey stand out as alternatives.

Displaying all these products together and near the meat and beverages sections makes one-stop shopping easier. It’s also a good idea to stock up on party essentials such as ice and disposable tableware.

A Successful Holiday Season Starts With Preparation

After reviewing these factors, remember that every week of preparation counts. Retailers in the USA with inventory, trained staff, and established pricing strategies are better positioned to make the most of the season.

Use this guide as a checklist and review monthly forecasts. Want to stay informed about Hispanic food retail news? Visit Abasto.