A cake decorating competition at IDDBA 2027 will put supermarket decorators in the spotlight, with travel covered.

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) announced that portfolio submissions are now open for Cake’d: Onstage! The live contest takes place Tuesday, June 8, in Atlanta.

Three Tiers, One Stage

During the event, competitors will create a three-tier cake on The Workshop Stage. The format turns a behind-the-counter skill into a live performance for the entire perimeter community.

Afterward, a panel of industry experts will share remarks and name the year’s Grand Champion, IDDBA said.

Last June, Debbie Spies of LoveCakes by Dorothy Lane Market won the Cake’d Grand Champion title. Judges recognized her creativity, technical skill, and execution, the association reported.

Who Can Enter the Cake Decorating Competition

Eligibility for the cake decorating competition centers on IDDBA retail member companies. Specifically, decorators employed by current retail members are encouraged to apply.

Each entrant must submit photos of three unique tiered cakes decorated within the past five years. Applicants must also meet all eligibility requirements posted on the IDDBA website.

The portfolio deadline is Feb. 19, 2027. That gives retailers about three months to gather photos and finalize entries.

Meanwhile, IDDBA is urging managers and colleagues to share the opportunity with talented decorators on their teams.

Travel Covered for Finalists

Selected finalists in the cake decorating competition will travel to Atlanta June 6-8, 2027. Notably, IDDBA will cover their travel expenses.

That removes a key cost barrier for store-level employees and their employers. It also gives in-store bakery teams a rare chance to perform before the industry’s top buyers.0

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Why Cake Talent Pays Off

For retailers, the cake decorating competition highlights a category with real momentum.

At IDDBA 2026, Anne-Marie Roerink of 210 Analytics shared a telling insight. She identified cake as the fastest-growing bakery category in unit sales.

She also said all the winning bakery categories sit on the in-store side.

Moreover, skilled decorators help stores win custom orders for birthdays, weddings and holidays. Previously, Abasto reported that IDDBA covers three departments that drive some of the highest margins.

In other words, decorating talent is a profit lever, not just a craft.

Inside IDDBA 2027 in Atlanta

The IDDBA 2027 show runs June 6-8 at the Georgia World Congress Center. Organizers expect more than 11,000 attendees and over 1,000 exhibiting companies.

The event focuses on dairy, deli, bakery, and foodservice. It targets serious buyers, merchandisers and executives seeking new products and trends.

Registration opens in January 2027. IDDBA calls the show a once-a-year opportunity to make meaningful connections in a fast-changing industry.

An Evening at Georgia Aquarium

Beyond the show floor, IDDBA will host its 2027 Monday Night Party at Georgia Aquarium.

The exclusive event will bring together perimeter fresh food professionals for dinner, open bars, and entertainment. With exclusive access to the aquarium, guests will gain a memorable setting to network.

As a result, attendees and exhibitors can keep conversations going and build lasting relationships.

Interested decorators can find full rules and submit portfolios on the IDDBA 2027 website.