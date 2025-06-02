Defying Flavors: Toztecas Opens the Door to a Spicy and Rebellious Universe

CBI International bursts onto the scene with its boldest bet for Generation Z. The company is preparing to unveil its new line of Toztecas snacks officially.

With this new product, they are entering the ultra-spicy snack category. It is the first brand developed entirely for Generation Z, an audience that demands authenticity, purpose, and intense stimulation.

Toztecas Makes a Difference

CBI International describes this launch as one of its most daring innovation initiatives in recent years.

Not only does it debut a portfolio of provocative flavors, but it also positions itself in a segment whose growth-that of spicy snacks—exceeds the average for the snack category in North America.

In addition, the company views Toztecas as a direct gateway to the loyalty of Generation Z consumers, born between 1997 and 2012, who seek brands with a cultural identity, a strong narrative, and shareable experiences.

Four Bold Varieties

Toztecas blends traditional ingredients such as chili, lemon, and toasted corn with flavor profiles designed for a young, modern palate. They offer a combination of heat, acidity, and texture that awakens the senses and leaves a lasting impression.

The initial portfolio includes four bold snack varieties that tell a story in every bite:

Toztecas Fire Spots : Crispy tortillas seasoned with an intense blend of chilies and citrus, delivering a fiery burst of flavor.

: Crispy tortillas seasoned with an intense blend of chilies and citrus, delivering a fiery burst of flavor. Toztecas Fire Pops : Puffed corn bites with a crunchy texture and a spicy profile that ignites the palate from the first bite.

: Puffed corn bites with a crunchy texture and a spicy profile that ignites the palate from the first bite. Toztecas Wild Shots : Peanuts covered in a crispy, spicy coating, ideal for those who enjoy intense and daring combinations.

: Peanuts covered in a crispy, spicy coating, ideal for those who enjoy intense and daring combinations. Toztecas Wild Drops: Tart and spicy gummies designed for those who challenge convention even in their sweetest moments.

“Explore a New Dimension”

Toztecas invites young consumers to “explore a new dimension” in the ultra-spicy snack category. The slogan underscores the promise of curiosity, courage, and the search for the extraordinary that defines the target audience.

According to CBI International, every snack embodies a sensory challenge and a form of self-expression. Thus, the experience begins before the bag is opened and continues in the digital environment, where the brand plans 360° campaigns on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, supported by multicultural influencers and user-generated content.

Market Strategy and Goals

Toztecas will make its debut in supermarket chains focused on Latino consumers—where cultural affinity offers fertile ground—and on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon to facilitate purchasing for a hyperconnected audience.

In addition, CBI International will roll out physical activations at key points of sale, featuring attractive point-of-purchase (POP) materials and sampling experiences designed to generate conversation and virality.