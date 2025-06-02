ALDI US CEO Role Passes to Atty McGrath

ALDI has named Atty McGrath as the new ALDI US CEO, promoting her from Chief Operating Officer. Longtime CEO Jason Hart promoted to global COO as grocer eyes record expansion.

Hart, who has served as ALDI US CEO for over a decade, will become Group Chief Operating Officer of ALDI South, headquartered in Salzburg, Austria. He will begin the global leadership role on Sept. 1, overseeing international operations for the rapidly growing discount grocery chain.

The company credits Hart with driving ALDI’s aggressive growth in the U.S., expanding its store count from 1,300 in 32 states to 2,500 locations across 39 states.

“The growth and positive development of the ALDI brand we’ve achieved together in the U.S. is a tribute to our incredible teams,” Hart said.

McGrath Takes the Helm as ALDI US CEO

As part of a leadership continuity plan, McGrath will assume the ALDI US CEO post after 20 years with the company. She has held roles ranging from district manager to division vice president before serving as COO.

“I am excited to build upon our momentum, expand our footprint, and continue adapting to serve our customers,” McGrath said.

Her promotion aligns with ALDI’s commitment to internal development and stability as it continues its record-setting U.S. expansion.

Fastest-Growing Grocer Eyes 800 New US Stores

ALDI plans to open more than 800 stores in the U.S. over the next five years, solidifying its place as America’s fastest-growing grocer. The company has already opened 55 stores this year and expects to launch 75 more by the end of summer.

This year alone, ALDI aims to open more than 225 new locations, a record pace for the retailer.

The growth strategy targets high-demand states like Arizona, California, Florida, and South Carolina. Established regions, including the Midwest and Northeast, will also see additional openings.

Hart’s Legacy: Low Prices, Sustainability, and Workforce Growth

During Hart’s tenure as ALDI US CEO, the company built a reputation for keeping prices lower than its competitors. Hart also led efforts to strengthen the retailer’s sustainability commitments and employee-first culture.

He now brings that experience to the ALDI South Group’s executive board. In his new role, Hart will influence operational strategies across multiple countries. Expands the reach of a business model centered on efficiency and affordability.

Related Article: ALDI to Open 800 More Stores by the End of 2028 Read the Article

McGrath to Continue Customer-First Vision

Industry insiders expect McGrath to advance the company’s focus on operational excellence and customer value. Her decades-long career at ALDI reflects the grocer’s preference for long-term internal leadership development.

With inflation and shifting consumer habits pressuring traditional supermarkets, McGrath takes charge at a pivotal moment for the retail grocery landscape.

ALDI Strengthens Global and Domestic Leadership

The dual promotion signals ALDI’s confidence in its executive team as it scales operations globally. Hart’s move to global COO and McGrath’s rise to ALDI US CEO mark a strategic leadership evolution designed to support both local success and international growth.