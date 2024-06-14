IFPA’s The Mexico Conference: A Resounding Success!

Over 460 fresh produce and floral supply chain agribusiness leaders attended the Mexico Conference 2024 in Guadalajara.

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) organized the event during May 22-23, 2024. Representatives of the agricultural and floral industry from Mexico, Central America, the United States, and Canada attended the different activities prepared by the organizers.

IFPA expressed their appreciation to each participant who made it possible to reunite for this major event in Mexico: sponsors, exhibitors, producers, buyers, exporters, importers, distributors, service providers, media allies, and the industry at large.

Jose Ferrer, Sr. Director of Produce Sourcing at Walmart and member of IFPA’s Mexican Council, said the Mexico Conference was “a highly successful event that brought together the most important players in the Mexican produce industry, all in one place.”

Ferrer noted that the primary objectives of this event were to foster business development, provide value information for associates, and create the right environment for discussion on key topics for the produce industry.

Likewise, Georgius Gotsis, CEO of Veggies From Mexico, highlighted that the Mexico Conference is a unique event in Mexico’s horticultural sector where the main industry players in North America intersect. He said IFPA ensures effectiveness in this intersection with tools like business roundtables, among others, where all participants win.

This year, the event’s design was unique in facilitating connection and business with a format that included:

Learning: The educational sessions delved into industry challenges, the market state in Mexico, new developments in food safety policies and product training programs, climate change and water scarcity, consumer trends, and the future and challenges that will shape the Mexican labor force over the next decade.

Product and Service Exhibition: Thanks to all the exhibitors who framed the space, filling it with color, flavor, and business opportunities, growing towards a healthier and more sustainable world.

Connection: The conference united and reconnected the industry, greeting old and new friends. The Mexico Conference is about creating an ideal environment to stay updated in the industry and find new growth opportunities.

“The Mexico Conference was an excellent opportunity to learn more about Mexico’s floral and produce industry. The event provided a vibrant atmosphere for connecting with industry leaders and decision-makers, deepening my understanding of the dynamics and key players of the Mexican produce industry,” said Ron Lemaire, President of the Canadian Produce Marketing Association.

A highlight of the event was the dynamic Business Roundtables, which successfully connected producers with buyers and resulted in more than 250 effective business meetings, IFPA said in a press release.

For his part, Raúl López, Member of the Mexican Council of IFPA and vice president of AgTools, business sponsor of the Mexico Conference, said it is a great experience to be present in the fresh produce industry and to connect with market leaders in a space designed to do business.

In turn, Inés Masallach, CMO of Imalinx Mexico and member of IFPA’s Mexican Council highlighted that the event served to discuss topics for a more sustainable, connected, and prosperous future in the fresh produce industry.

IFPA said the Mexico Conference was a dynamic space for conversation, interaction, proposals, learning, best practices, and business flows to connect all parts of the supply chain to create a prosperous future for the fresh produce industry.