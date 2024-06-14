15 Latino Supermarkets in New Jersey that you should know

The growth of the Hispanic population in the USA is creating new business opportunities. An example of this: Latino supermarkets in New Jersey.

Not just one, but several.

For consumers, it’s about having access to a varied Latin American culinary offering. Here are some of the most popular ones.

1. LATINO AMERICAN SUPERMARKET

Located at 11 Exess St S Dover, NJ 07801 (+1 973 537 7211), it has a four-star rating. It is open to the public from Monday to Sunday, from 6:00 am to 9:00 pm.

In this specialized food store, you can find all Latin sodas and juices. Also, a variety of coffee brands, arepas, cheeses, and chorizos from different countries.

It also sells Honduran and other national products of excellent quality. They are perfect for preparing delicious dishes and discovering foreign flavors.

2. LATINOS SUPERMARKET

Without a doubt, this Latino supermarket in New Jersey offers authentic Hispanic food. It is ideal for barbecue lovers.

Although it has a wide range of products for its customers, its specialty is meats and imported beers.

It has one of the best butcher shops, where you can buy exclusive Brazilian cuts to smoke and cook American-style.

It also has a bakery where they bake bread, cakes, pastries, and other confectionery.

The fresh fruit and vegetable section, as well as other Central American and Mexican items, is one of the busiest.

3. EXITO FRESH MARKET

If you want to find a good selection of Latin and Caribbean food, you must visit Éxito Fresh Market, in Long Branch, NJ. Specifically, at the eastern end of Broadway Street.

This local grocery store is one of the most comprehensive. It has a space of 7,400 square feet and numerous food aisles.

Among them, one dedicated to fruits and vegetables, meats, dairy, and frozen products.

Additionally, it has delivery service, which is a solution for those who cannot go to the store in person.

Orders must be made online at @exitofreshmarket_ shop.exitofreshmarket.com. And schedule the delivery at a convenient time.

4. RINCON LATINO SUPERMARKET

This is another excellent place to shop. It is located at 218 Shrewsbury Ave, Red Bank, New Jersey, USA, 07701.

Besides good Latin food, it sells everyday items such as alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, cleaning products, and other goods.

It also provides home delivery service, so if you can’t go to the store, you receive the purchased goods directly at your home.

5. LATINO GROCERY & DELI

Located at 356 Palisade Ave, Bogotá, NJ 07603, USA, is Latino Grocery & Deli. A place to taste typical Latin American dishes.

It operates as a restaurant with a very varied menu. It includes breakfasts, starters, appetizers, salads, specials, hot and cold drinks, fast food, and desserts.

This Latino supermarket in New Jersey is open seven days a week, from 8:00 am to 9:00 pm.

6. SUPREMO FOOD MARKET

This is a supermarket chain that has been serving the New Jersey community for 20 years, where it has 9 locations.

The main store is at 29 East Front Street Plainfield, NJ 07060. Tel.908-668-9114. The owners of this market are not content with the diversity of products they offer.

Therefore, besides selling ingredients that give a Latin flavor to the meals, they provide recipes through their website: supremofoods.com.

The goal is to teach consumers all the preparations they can make with the foods they buy.

7. SEABRA FOODS

In this family grocery store, you can find products from Brazil, Portugal, Ecuador, Spain, Peru, and Mexico, among other countries.

It has bakery services, cold cuts, beverages, meats, dairy, eggs, salads, fruits, frozen foods, and seafood.

Seabra Foods also sells beauty and health products, baby food, and kitchen accessories.

For example, custards, compotes, cereals, paper items, and machines for stewing and cooking food, among other things.

7. SEABRA FOODS

In this family grocery store, you can find products from Brazil, Portugal, Ecuador, Spain, Peru, and Mexico, among other countries.

It offers bakery services, cold cuts, beverages, meats, dairy, eggs, salads, fruits, frozen foods, and seafood.

Seabra Foods also sells beauty and health products, baby food, and kitchen accessories.

For example, custards, compotes, cereals, paper items, and machines for stewing and cooking food, among other things.

8. PUEBLO MEAT MARKET

Pueblo Meat Market is a meat market that offers takeout food and seating for indoor or outdoor dining.

It features a variety of Latin, Mexican, and Spanish options. Its specialties are grilled beef, marinated meats, chicken, fried pork, tongue, and pork in green chili sauce.

It also has a full salsa bar and caters parties of all sizes with Mexican specialties.

It is located at 880 Mt. Prospect Avenue Newark, NJ. Tel. +1 973-484-4145.

9. CITY FRESH MARKET

This Latino supermarket in New Jersey is characterized by providing more than just basic foods to consumers.

Shoppers can find organic products, prepared meals, special salads, and much more in the store.

For this reason, it is considered a good place to buy everything you need to treat yourself to preparing a great dish.

It’s worth stopping by 518 32nd St. Union City, NJ 07087, to see the promotions and offers they often present.

You can make a shopping list to have your order delivered to your home. Delivery takes approximately 1 to 2 hours.

10. Latino supermarkets in New Jersey: TWIN CITY SUPERMARKET

For 30 years, this family business has been offering high-quality Latin American food products to New Jersey residents.

It includes an extensive selection of cuts of meat, fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as a variety of healthy groceries.

This supermarket is located at 600 Park Ave, Plainfield, New Jersey, USA. Tel. (908) 769-9700. It opens to the public every day from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

11. LA ROCA SUPERMARKET

Located at 4416 Bergenline Ave Union City, NJ 070922, La Roca Supermarket operates from Monday to Sunday from 7:00 am to 9:00 pm.

It provides customers with the highest quality consumer goods to stock their refrigerators and pantries.

In addition to common foods, you can find leafy green vegetables, sweets, dairy, meats, and pet food.

12. AQUÍ MARKET

It is a family business with several locations in the United States. One is at 216 Sip Ave. Jersey City, NJ 07306. Tel. (201) 946-1694.

It is open every day from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm.

Since 1990, it has been seeking to meet the needs of Hispanic consumers, offering them fresh, organic, and local products.

This Latino supermarket in New Jersey also provides food and beverages to customers who hire their services for parties or events.

13. FIESTA SUPERMARKET

It is one of the markets with the best options for Latin foods. It is located at 5500 Bergenline West NY, New Jersey, USA 07093.

Its specialty is Mexican, Central American, and South American products, especially meats, fruits, and vegetables.

The departments are very well stocked and regularly hold promotions to help housewives save part of their budget.

14. FOOD BAZAAR SUPERMARKET

In few places will you find such a varied selection of international food as at Food Bazaar Supermarket in New Jersey.

In its aisles, you will find all the ingredients needed to prepare favorite dishes from Latin American countries.

The supermarket provides recipes for those who don’t know how to prepare them.

The North Bergen, NJ, USA location (+1 201-520-06) offers several service options: in-store shopping and/or pickup, and home delivery.

15. Latino supermarkets in New Jersey: IDEAL MARKET PLACE

Ideal Market Place is the perfect spot to buy groceries and unique items from other categories at the best price.

If you are in New Jersey, you can take advantage of visiting the store located at 85 Ack

erman Ave. Clifton, NJ 07011. It is open from Monday to Sunday from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm.

In addition to traditional foods from Latin regions, you can find accessories and furniture for the home, clothing, and accessories for men and women.

There is no doubt that a Latino supermarket in New Jersey plays a significant role in the grocery industry.

The demographic expansion of Hispanics in the United States has led brands to become interested in marketing traditional items to reach that audience.

According to Forbes, people of Hispanic American origin represent 18% of the population in American communities.

The purchasing power of the Latino population is $1.7 trillion, a figure that will likely increase in the coming years.