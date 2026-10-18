Diesel Prices Are Changing Food Costs in the USA

Last month, diesel prices in the USA hit record highs, and the impact is already showing up in food prices. Every truck delivering products to your store faces higher transportation costs.

Your supermarket is affected in two ways: higher freight rates and suppliers passing their price increases on to you. Without a strategy, these additional expenses will eat into your profits.

Even so, you can cushion the impact with concrete measures, such as reviewing delivery routes, renegotiating purchases with distributors, and explaining price changes to customers.

To help you do that, we explain current diesel costs, how they affect food prices, and which categories are most impacted. We also cover practical steps for your business.

How Much Does Diesel Cost in the United States Today?

To understand why food is becoming more expensive, you need to look at the cost of this fuel. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) updates the national average every Monday.

This official figure helps carriers, distributors, and retailers determine their rates. Regular updates allow you to compare current rates with previous ones and measure the difference.

The National Diesel Price in October 2026

During the first week of October, diesel averaged $6.20 per gallon, according to the EIA. This represents a sharp increase from the same period last year, when prices hovered around $3.71 per gallon.

That is nearly two-thirds higher than in 2025. For any heavy-duty truck, this difference translates into an additional expense every time it stops to refuel.

The only recent change was an 18-cent drop compared with the previous month. This decline interrupted September’s upward trend, when prices exceeded $6.38 per gallon.

Regional Differences in Diesel Prices

Diesel prices in the USA vary by region. The EIA divides the country into regions where costs differ based on taxes and proximity to refineries.

As a result, distributor costs vary between cities, affecting the prices of goods. These were the average prices during the first seven days of October 2026:

California: $8.08 per gallon, the highest in the country.

$8.08 per gallon, the highest in the country. West Coast: $7.23.

$7.23. Midwest: $6.29.

$6.29. Rocky Mountain Region: $6.27.

$6.27. East Coast: $5.95.

$5.95. Gulf Coast: $5.82, the least expensive region.

Why Diesel Prices Increased and What the EIA Expects

The Energy Information Administration’s Short-Term Energy Outlook links September’s $6.29-per-gallon price to rising crude oil costs and refining margins.

East Coast inventories also played a role, falling 32% below their usual average. This helps explain why logistics costs increased so sharply.

The report expects the impact to ease gradually. Its estimates put the overall 2026 average at $5.19 per gallon, with prices projected to fall to around $4.50 in 2027.

How Diesel Costs Affect Food Prices

Although diesel does not appear on supermarket price tags, it plays a role from the very beginning. It powers farm machinery and the fleets that transport goods.

When fuel prices rise, food transportation costs increase as well. Businesses pass these additional expenses along the supply chain until they reach supermarket shelves.

Trucks: The Engine of the Supply Chain

Nearly all goods move by trains and trucks powered by diesel engines. According to the EIA, the transportation sector accounts for approximately 75% of domestic diesel consumption.

In the food industry, ground transportation connects farms, processing facilities, warehouses, and stores. Every leg of these journeys incurs fuel costs at current prices.

Freight companies also impose a fuel surcharge when diesel prices rise. This additional charge appears on the distributor’s invoice and increases your purchasing costs.

Farms Also Depend on Diesel

Before products reach a truck, fuel has already been consumed on the farm. According to the EIA, most agricultural and heavy machinery in the country runs on diesel.

Tractors and harvesters depend on this fuel, making planting and harvesting more expensive. This forces producers to adjust prices for subsequent harvests, although the impact takes time to appear.

What Portion of Diesel Prices Comes From Crude Oil?

To understand why the price of diesel in the USA fluctuates so much, you need to examine its cost components. The EIA’s annual report breaks down the factors that determine what you pay.

In 2025, when diesel averaged $3.66 per gallon, crude oil accounted for the largest share. The remaining cost was officially divided as follows:

43.6% of the price came from crude oil.

21.0% went to distribution and marketing.

19.2% covered refining costs and refinery profits.

16.2% went to federal and state taxes.

Which Foods Are Most Affected by Rising Diesel Prices?

Freight costs do not affect every product equally. Costs tend to rise more for bulky products, fresh foods, and items transported over long distances.

To anticipate food prices in 2026 and measure these differences, retailers consult two official sources: the Bureau of Labor Statistics and USDA projections.

What Official August Price Data Shows

According to BLS data, energy costs increased 16.3% over the year, driven by a 52% rise in heating fuel prices. Food prices, by comparison, increased 2.7%.

At supermarkets, prices rose 2.2%, while dining out became 3.4% more expensive. This difference reflects the time it takes for freight cost increases to show up in product prices.

Fresh and Refrigerated Products Face the Greatest Exposure

Fruits, meats, and dairy products travel in refrigerated trucks that use diesel to move and maintain cold temperatures. Because these products are perishable, they require frequent deliveries to reach stores on time.

That frequency multiplies fuel expenses. To assess weekly costs, it is worth reviewing fresh food department management in supermarkets.

The USDA’s 2026 Forecast

Projections from the Economic Research Service point to an overall 2.9% increase in food prices this year, with grocery prices for food consumed at home expected to rise 2.4%.

However, vegetable prices are projected to increase 5.7%, beef prices 9.4%, and candy and sweets prices 6.6%. These figures provide a basis for anticipating purchases and protecting your store’s margins.

How to Protect Your Supermarket’s Margins

Although stores cannot control diesel prices in the USA, they can decide how to organize orders, manage freight, and communicate with customers.

These actions will not eliminate the increases, but they help distribute the impact. Making these changes protects supplier relationships and maintains customer loyalty.

Review Delivery Routes and Frequencies

Managing your own transportation allows you to review delivery routes. You can also consolidate deliveries by area to reduce distances and lower weekly diesel expenses.

If you rely on suppliers, placing larger orders for dry goods and packaged products less frequently helps reduce the fuel surcharge.

Negotiate With Suppliers and Distributors

Fuel surcharges change with weekly diesel prices, so reviewing each distributor’s pricing index helps you evaluate:

Whether the charge is based on the EIA’s weekly average.

Whether freight charges decrease immediately when diesel prices fall.

Whether purchasing larger volumes per delivery lowers food transportation costs .

. Whether local suppliers offer options that shorten travel distances.

This information puts you in a stronger negotiating position. To see how other independent supermarkets are responding to these pressures, examine ALDI’s price cuts.

Communicate Prices Transparently

When costs rise, customers appreciate knowing why. Posting a simple sign explaining the impact of transportation costs helps prevent misunderstandings and clarifies the reasons behind price increases.

Another option is to promote deals in categories with more stable prices to balance food prices in 2026. Promoting local products reduces freight costs and strengthens connections with Hispanic customers.

Diesel Prices in the USA: An Opportunity to Strengthen Your Operations

Although diesel prices in the USA put pressure on costs, your store does not have to absorb the entire increase on its own. A smart strategy distributes the financial burden.

Planning deliveries and negotiating with data puts you in a stronger position. To keep up with these changes, subscribe to the Abasto newsletter and receive updates directly in your inbox.