Viva Fresh Expo Recap: Ten Years of Industry Leadership

The Viva Fresh Expo celebrated a decade of growth and influence with its 2025 show, drawing record-breaking attendance and selling out the show floor.

Held in Houston, the event welcomed 2,760 attendees—including 438 buyers—making it the most successful year yet for the produce industry’s leading regional showcase.

The 10th anniversary event featured a compelling blend of community spirit, market insight, and forward-thinking dialogue, solidifying Viva Fresh Expo as a national platform for innovation rooted in the Tex-Mex produce corridor.

Inspiring Keynote from Astronaut Draws Emotional Crowd

Opening the event was keynote speaker José Hernández, a former migrant farm worker turned NASA astronaut. His story of grit and perseverance captivated the audience and mirrored many personal and professional struggles daily in the produce world.

More than 100 attendees lined up afterward to thank him, many visibly emotional as they connected his journey with their family histories. His presence underscored the show's focus on elevating the human stories behind the supply chain.

Hot Topics at the Viva Fresh Expo

Educational programming continued the show’s tradition of sparking meaningful conversations. A standout session on tariffs drew standing-room-only crowds as attendees explored the evolving landscape of global trade and its ripple effects on North American supply chains.

The session closed with a call to action: a follow-up webinar on April 17, led by former Walmart and Costco executive Manolo Reyes. The session, titled OTIF 2.0, From KPI to Culture, will examine how vendors and retailers can strengthen partnerships in today’s tariff-driven economy.

Growth, Energy, and a National Stage

“This year is more than just a milestone—it’s a movement,” said Dante Galeazzi, president of the Texas International Produce Association. “We’ve seen this show grow from a regional event into a nationally respected platform for innovation, community, and meaningful industry dialogue.”

Attendees filled the aisles enthusiastically, eager to engage in high-energy networking, hands-on product showcases, and vendor tastings. The bustling atmosphere reflected the show’s rising influence across the U.S. produce sector.

A Mural Honoring a Decade of Community at the Viva Fresh Expo

A massive 10th-anniversary mural displayed in the hotel lobby was among the most talked-about features.

Composed of more than 4,000 photographs from past events, the vibrant collage honored the growers, distributors, retailers, and advocates who have helped build the Viva Fresh Expo legacy.

The installation was a visual reminder of the connections formed over the years and the personal stories that continue to shape the show’s direction.

Looking Ahead to the Next Decade

Since its launch, Viva Fresh Expo has evolved from a small regional show into a major industry event that commands national attention. With a renewed emphasis on transparency, human-centered supply chains, and collaboration, organizers are already looking toward the next 10 years.

The 2025 edition reminded us that while technology and trade trends continue to shift, this industry’s foundation remains rooted in people, purpose, and pride.