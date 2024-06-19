Vallarta Supermarkets Unveiled State-of-the-Art Headquarters in Santa Clarita, CA

Vallarta Supermarkets celebrated the grand opening of their new 51,350-square-foot headquarters in Santa Clarita. The three-floor building marks a significant milestone, reinforcing Vallarta’s dedication to innovation, collaboration, and community engagement.

The new headquarters includes a double-height lobby reception space with three office space floors.

It features 78 offices, 166 workstations, collaboration and focus spaces, eight conference rooms, six focus booths, open lounge spaces, and communal gathering tables throughout the office space.

During the June 17, 2024, inauguration, Vallarta Supermarkets provided donation checks to Santa Clarita Food Pantry and Santa Clarita Grocery.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the inauguration of the new headquarters, Vallarta’s director of operations, David Hinojosa, said, “This new state-of-the-art facility represents not just growth but Vallarta’s relentless pursuit of excellence and our deep-rooted commitment to our customer, our team and our community.”

“To the wonderful community of Santa Clarita, we thank you. We thank you for welcoming us with open arms and supporting us on this incredible journey. We are honored to be a part of this community, and we look forward to serving you with the same dedication and passion that has defined Vallarta from the very beginning,” Hinojosa emphasized.

Key Features and Amenities of the New Vallarta Supermarkets Headquarters:

Home Kitchen-Inspired Breakroom: A 1,500-square-foot space with large communal tables for socializing and celebrating.

Test Kitchen: A 965-square-foot area for developing in-house products and recipes.

Executive Suite: Includes a lounge space for hosting special events, including a tequila tasting room.

Sustainability Initiatives: Vallarta’s new headquarters integrates numerous sustainability features to promote environmental stewardship and employee well-being.

Low-Carbon Materials: Use of advanced low-carbon concrete and structural timber.

Energy Efficiency: Electrified operations powered by 100% renewable energy, dynamic lighting, and green roofs with native plants.

Healthy Indoor Environment: Materials selected to minimize harmful chemicals, including recycled PET plastic in acoustic ceiling baffles and over 70% recycled materials in carpets.

Water Conservation: Advanced water recycling systems, including low-flow fixtures exceeding EPA requirements and rainwater capture.

The office design, led by HGA with contributions from Agency Artifact, Simon S. Wong & Associates, Ricca Design Studios, and Graves Construction, evokes the feel of a beach resort through soft colors, natural materials, and living plants.

Key design elements include abstract shapes inspired by the Vallarta logo and an art installation of abstracted sea birds in the lobby ceiling, creating a playful yet sophisticated ambiance.