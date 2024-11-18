Vallarta Supermarkets Ready to Open New Store in Clovis, CA

Vallarta Supermarkets announced the grand opening of its newest location in Clovis, California. Located at 170 W. Shaw Ave., Clovis, CA 93612, the new store will welcome the community with a special celebration on November 20, 2024, at 8:00 AM.

The newly completed store occupies a 51,204-square-foot space, creating 218 new jobs in Clovis. According to the company’s press release, this is one of California’s largest Vallarta Supermarkets locations.

“We have felt the excitement for this new location and are excited to finally open our doors to the residents of Clovis,” said Lizette Gomez, Vallarta’s Director of Marketing. “Every time we open a new location, we hope to improve it and bring something special to the community. Whether it’s quality produce and ready-to-eat food or service that makes customers feel like family, Vallarta aims to make a positive impact.”

The Hispanic grocery store chain is known for its fresh, quality produce and everyday goods.

The new Vallarta Supermarkets store will feature many beloved departments:

Customers can customize fresh, hand-crafted guacamole tailored just as they like. Sushi: Premium, handcrafted sushi rolls made daily with the finest ingredients at the sushi station. Multiple options make it perfect for a quick lunch, dinner, or snack.

Carnicería: Renowned for its trademarked Carne Asada, the Vallarta Carnicería marks the chain’s origin. It offers a variety of American meat cuts and premium cuts not commonly carried at other supermarkets.

Vallarta’s candy section carries a wide array of authentic dulces from Mexico and Central America and has everything needed to make any occasion a celebration – piñatas, goody bags, games, prizes, piggy banks and traditional décor. Florería: For any holiday or occasion, customers can browse a wide selection of perfect arrangements from local growers, ensuring quality, long-lasting flowers. For more permanent options, the florería also offers many potted plants.

In support of their commitment to the community and appreciation for the residents, Vallarta Supermarkets will also donate $7,500 to local charities and schools in the Clovis area and give away reusable grocery bags filled with groceries to the first 300 customers.

Founded in 1985, Vallarta Supermarkets counts 56 stores throughout California (Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Orange, Monterey, and Fresno counties), and more than 8,000 team members.