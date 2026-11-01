USDA Highlights U.S.-Latin America Food Alliance

As part of the celebration of the United States’ 250th anniversary and its leading role at the 2026 Americas Food and Beverage Show and Conference, USDA Under Secretary Luke J. Lindberg spoke exclusively with Abasto Media during the trade show held in Miami from September 14 to 16, 2026.

Discover how the U.S. government is prioritizing the Western Hemisphere, strengthening supply chains, and opening new opportunities for the agri-food sector across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Abasto: What concrete trade outcomes is the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) prioritizing across Latin America this week?

Luke Lindberg: Throughout the United States’ 250-year history, the family farm has been a fundamental part of American culture. I live in South Dakota, where we have everything from corn and soybean farms on the Great Plains to cow-calf operations where buffalo roam. It is part of our cultural heritage. So, recognizing that at the show as part of our 250th-anniversary celebration is truly incredible.

However, I think we are witnessing tremendous growth across Latin America, the Caribbean, and South America. The U.S. government has made a concerted effort to prioritize the Western Hemisphere. Over the past year, I have been to Ecuador and Guatemala, as well as Venezuela, Argentina, El Salvador, and Mexico, to help prioritize and find ways to secure a place at the table for everyone’s dinner in these countries.

This spans a wide variety of products. We are seeing strong poultry sales in the region; our beef exports are rebounding strongly; and we have also seen extraordinary dairy exports to the region. Then you have bulk commodities like corn and soy, which are often used to feed livestock in the region and for other purposes.

Trade flows in both directions; I benefit from it myself every morning when I enjoy a good cup of coffee.

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Abasto: What is the main message you want international buyers to take away from Miami Beach this week?

LL: I think when they are looking to celebrate, when they gather for dinner at their kitchen table, when they are watching a FIFA World Cup match, or when they are celebrating Día de los Muertos or another holiday in their home country, they should think about including American foods as part of their celebrations. Because of the high quality, it will keep everyone at the table happy.

Abasto: How is the USDA collaborating with ports, logistics hubs, and distributors to ensure resilient and agile supply chains for fresh produce and specialty foods between the United States and Latin America?

LL: Getting food from the farm to your table is vital. For example, in Guatemala, we have been investing U.S. resources through our Food for Progress program to help Guatemalan port operators increase the flow and efficiency of port operations. We have also been reviewing food safety inspections and helping train them on best practices. These investments help facilitate trade and make it more efficient and effective when products leave Guatemala for the United States, and vice versa. We are committed to doing the same thing across the region.

Meet Luke J. Lindberg