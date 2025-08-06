UNFI Retail Leadership Shifts as David Best Named CEO

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) has named David Best as its new President and Chief Executive Officer of Retail, placing him in charge of its Cub Foods and Shoppers Food Warehouse banners. The UNFI retail leadership change takes effect Aug. 17.

Best’s appointment marks a pivotal moment for UNFI as it seeks to revitalize its retail strategy and deepen its connection with local communities. He will report directly to Sandy Douglas, UNFI’s CEO, and join the company’s senior leadership team.

Retail Veteran to Guide Next Phase of Growth

Best brings over two decades of executive experience from retail giants such as Coborn’s, General Mills, and Target. Most recently, he served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Coborn’s Inc., where he implemented aggressive growth plans and spearheaded expansion into new categories.

“David’s track record of driving retail innovation, his deep industry expertise, and his shopper-centric approach make him an ideal leader,” Douglas said in a statement. “His Minnesota roots and understanding of our Cub brand heritage will be critical as we collaborate with franchisees and grow our footprint.”

At General Mills, Best led omnichannel strategy and digital capability initiatives. Earlier in his career, he spent 19 years at Target holding senior roles across merchandising, supply chain, and business development. That wide-ranging experience gives him a unique vantage point to steer UNFI’s retail business into its next chapter.

UNFI Retail Leadership Reinforces Community Roots

Best emphasized the importance of the brands’ local ties and his personal connection to the area. “As a former UNFI customer and a Minnesota native, I have a great respect for the differentiated value UNFI is creating,” he said. “The Cub brand holds deep meaning for the communities it serves — including my own.”

His goal, he added, is to bring innovation while respecting what makes the Cub and Shoppers banners important to their respective markets.

“I’m energized by the opportunity to work with the UNFI team and all our franchisees as we build a bright future for our retail business,” Best said.

Cub Foods and Shoppers Gain Fresh Strategic Direction

UNFI’s retail division plays a key role in the company’s broader business model. Cub Foods remains a dominant grocery player in Minnesota, operating a mix of corporate and franchised locations. Shoppers Food Warehouse serves communities in the Mid-Atlantic region and has maintained brand loyalty despite competitive pressures.

Under Best’s leadership, both banners are expected to explore strategic enhancements in merchandising, digital integration, and customer experience. His mandate includes boosting performance, fostering franchisee collaboration, and unlocking long-term shared growth.

UNFI Doubles Down on Retail Amid Broader Transformation

UNFI is best known as a wholesale distributor, supplying more than 30,000 locations across North America with natural, organic, and conventional products. But as the food retail landscape continues to evolve, strengthening its banners allows the company to test new formats, better serve regional markets, and capture greater margins.

The appointment of Best reflects UNFI’s effort to balance its wholesale strength with a sharper focus on its branded retail presence.

By reinforcing UNFI retail leadership with a seasoned executive, the company signals its intent to remain competitive in both wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels.

As shifting consumer habits, digital disruption, and supply chain pressures continue to shape grocery retail, Best’s arrival could help UNFI respond with agility and local insight.