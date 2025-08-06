Natural Grocers Celebrates 70th Anniversary with Big Events

Natural Grocers’ 70th Anniversary celebration promises a groovy mix of nostalgia, deals, and giveaways from August 14–16 across all stores.

The family-operated organic grocer will mark its milestone with up to 60% off more than 500 products, free in-store treats, exclusive offers for loyalty members, and a sweepstakes with over 3,100 prizes—including a Mustang Mach-E® Premium or $47,000 in cash.

Three Days of Groovy Deals and Nostalgic Fun

From Thursday through Saturday, shoppers can expect Natural Grocers’ biggest sale of the year. More than 500 popular products will be deeply discounted, including brands like Siete, Bitchin’ Sauce, Garden of Life, and Zum Bars.

On Thursday, stores will serve free snow cones from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday follows with free popcorn from 3 to 5 p.m. To close out the event, all stores will stay open 31 minutes later on Saturday to give customers extra time to shop the savings.

Themed around a disco-era throwback, the Natural Grocers 70th Anniversary weekend encourages customers to “boogie on over” for some superfly savings.

Sweepstakes Features a Mustang, Peloton, and $194,000 in Prizes

During the celebration, Natural Grocers will offer customers the chance to enter a massive sweepstakes with over 3,100 prizes valued at more than $194,000.

The top prize is a Mustang Mach-E Premium or a $47,000 cash payout. Other grand prizes include a Peloton Bike and Tread, courtesy of Vega and KAL Vitamins, respectively. Shoppers can also win an Ooni pizza oven, gift boxes, a year’s worth of free groceries, and Natural Grocers gift cards.

Shoppers can enter in-store by filling out the official form between August 14 and 16.

For an added challenge, customers can enter a second contest by counting the disco balls hidden in the August edition of Natural Grocers’ good4u Health Hotline magazine. The winner will receive a $500 gift card.

Related Article: Food Industry Thrives: Value & Key Strategies Read the Article

Limited-Edition Coffee and Exclusive Offers for {N}power Members

Natural Grocers is also releasing a special product just for the occasion: a limited-edition Pecan Caramel Pie coffee blend, certified organic and Fair Trade, available for $7.99 during the three-day event.

{N}power members—the company’s free loyalty rewards program—will enjoy even more perks, including:

A free reusable 70th Anniversary shopping bag

A free Natural Grocers organic chocolate bar

Contented Hen free-range eggs for $1.99 per dozen

Daily discounts will rotate:

Thursday features $4 deals on dressings and sardines

Friday includes $5 specials on chips, applesauce, and sparkling water

Saturday brings $7 finds like yogurt, deodorant, and maple syrup

Loyalty members can join via the mobile app, online, or by texting “organic” to 303-986-4600.

Company Reflects on 70 Years of Purpose-Driven Retail

“As we mark our 70th Anniversary, we’re proud to carry forward the vision my grandparents began in 1955,” said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing. “We don’t follow trends—we follow purpose.”

Isely said the company’s founding principles still guide operations, with a focus on nutrition education, sustainability, and access to high-quality, natural foods. “It’s our promise to customers, our communities, and future generations.”

Founded in 1955 in Lakewood, Colorado, Natural Grocers now operates 169 stores in 21 states. It remains the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S.

One-Day Giveback Supports Employees in Need

On Thursday, August 14, the company will donate 1% of all sales to its internal nonprofit, the Heroes in Aprons Fund. The fund provides financial aid to Natural Grocers employees experiencing hardship due to unforeseen circumstances.

Launched in 2021, the Heroes in Aprons Fund reflects the company’s continued commitment to community and crew support. More information is available at naturalgrocers.com/heroes-in-aprons-fund.

Stay Connected and Don’t Miss the Celebration

Shoppers can find full event details and ongoing updates about the Natural Grocers 70th Anniversary at www.naturalgrocers.com or by following the company on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube.

Whether you come for the deals, the disco, or the chance to win a Mustang, Natural Grocers promises a 70th birthday celebration worth remembering.