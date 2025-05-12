The Tortilla World Meets in California

The Tortilla Industry Association (TIA) stands as the leading voice for the global tortilla industry, representing manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. This dynamic sector, estimated at a staggering $32 billion worldwide in 2024, with the United States alone accounting for 65% of this market, is constantly evolving.

The TIA plays a crucial role in guiding its members, from navigating economic shifts and labor challenges to embracing technological advancements and addressing consumer trends. The industry sees a near-even split between flour and corn tortillas and a 60/40 division between retail and foodservice.

To address the key issues and foster growth, the tortilla community converges annually, and CEO Jim Kabbani recently shed light on what attendees can expect.

2025 Annual Convention: May 14-15

The TIA’s flagship event, the Annual Convention, will happen at the Pechanga Resort in Temecula, Southern California’s wine country. This location, on a Native American Indian Reservation, offers a unique blend of industry engagement and leisure. Beyond the scenic backdrop, the convention is a vital hub for the tortilla world.

The event boasts a significant trade show, spanning 25,000 to 30,000 square feet, where attendees can explore the latest machinery, equipment, ingredients, and packaging solutions from various competitive manufacturers. This provides a unique opportunity for tortilla business owners to assess and source their needs efficiently.

Furthermore, the convention proudly hosts the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, recognizing individuals who have made significant lifetime contributions to the industry.

Five individuals will be honored this year, including the founder of Toufayan Bakery, a company known for its diverse flatbreads. Adding to the community spirit, the convention also awards $1,000 scholarships to family members of employees working at member companies, demonstrating TIA’s commitment to supporting its workforce.

Related Article: Tortilla, a Heritage of Hispanic culture Read article

Tech Conference: November in Orlando

Complementing the Annual Convention is the TIA’s Technical Conference, a focused one-day event dedicated to educational sessions. Unlike the convention, the Tech Conference does not feature a large expo, with vendor interaction limited to an evening cocktail reception.

The true distinction of this conference lies in its second day: factory tours. Attendees visit working tortilla manufacturing facilities, providing invaluable firsthand insights into production processes.

Europe has also adopted this successful format. The Europe Conference mirrors its structure and will happen in Turkey this year, featuring three factory visits. The US Tech Conference will be in mid-November in Orlando, Florida, and will include two factory tours.

“Hands On” Tortilla Production Training Classes

The TIA offers a “Hands On” tortilla production class for those seeking practical, in-depth knowledge. This three-day intensive course combines theoretical learning with practical application. Participants spend their mornings delving into the science behind tortilla making, covering ingredients, temperatures, and additives.

In the afternoons, they move into a lab equipped with tortilla-making machinery, where they mix their dough and run it through the entire production process. This experiential learning allows them to observe the impact of different variables directly.

The course, limited to 50 students to ensure personalized attention, covers both flour (two-day) and corn (one-day) tortillas.

Upon completion, each student receives a diploma and a USB drive containing all the course materials, enabling them to share their newfound knowledge with their teams.

Beyond the formal instruction, these TIA events are invaluable for their networking opportunities, fostering connections and collaborations within the tortilla industry.