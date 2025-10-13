Miami-Dade County Honors Sedano’s Supermarkets for Its Community Commitment

Sedano’s Supermarkets, the leading Hispanic grocer in Florida, has received a special honor from Miami-Dade County, which proclaimed October 10 as Sedano’s Supermarkets Day. The recognition highlights Sedano’s Supermarkets’ community commitment that has shaped South Florida for more than six decades.

The private ceremony took place at Sedano’s corporate headquarters in Hialeah, gathering company leaders, employees, civic officials, and community partners. The event featured the reading of the proclamation, employee acknowledgments, and remarks celebrating the grocer’s long-standing dedication to the community.

A Legacy Built on Service and Connection

Founded in 1962 by the Herrán and Guerra families, Sedano’s has grown from a neighborhood grocery into one of America’s largest independent Hispanic supermarket chains. With 32 stores and more than 3,000 employees, Sedano’s continues to represent the cultural diversity of Florida’s communities.

“This recognition isn’t just about Sedano’s as a company—it’s about the people who have walked through our doors, the families we’ve served, and the generations who continue to trust us,” said Javier Herrán, Chief Marketing Officer of Sedano’s Supermarkets. “Sedano’s Supermarkets Day celebrates that shared journey and our lasting community commitment.”

The company’s focus on service extends beyond the checkout line. Sedano’s regularly donates to food banks, sponsors local events, and supports educational programs that strengthen Miami-Dade’s multicultural neighborhoods.

A Cornerstone of Miami-Dade’s Identity

The Miami-Dade County proclamation described Sedano’s as “more than a supermarket — a reflection of the vibrant communities it serves.” It recognized how Sedano’s Supermarkets’ community commitment has shaped the economic and cultural fabric of the region.

From partnering with local organizations to uplifting small businesses, Sedano’s has continually demonstrated its dedication to building a stronger, more inclusive Miami-Dade.

“Sedano’s embodies the values that make this county strong — family, perseverance, and community,” the proclamation stated.

Local officials praised the grocer’s contribution to the region’s growth and its role as an employer and advocate for cultural pride across South Florida.

National Recognition Strengthens Local Pride

Beyond the proclamation, Sedano’s received national attention this week when James Beard Award–winning chef Michelle Bernstein highlighted the grocer in a BBC feature, “A Latina Chef’s Guide to Miami’s Best Cuban Sandwiches.”

Bernstein called Sedano’s her top recommendation for an authentic Miami experience. “Sedano’s is known for its deli and prepared foods. You can get Cuban sandwiches fresh and hot — everything is made to order,” she said. “If I drive by a Sedano’s, I can’t not stop, order a Cubano, and do a little shopping.”

Her remarks underscored how Sedano’s blends culture, tradition, and flavor, reinforcing the deep connection between the grocer and the Miami community.

Sustaining a Culture of Giving

For over 60 years, Sedano’s has stood for authenticity, affordability, and service. The Sedano’s Supermarkets community commitment continues to guide its mission — whether through charitable giving, disaster relief, or local partnerships.

Herrán noted that the county’s recognition serves as a reminder of the company’s role in shaping Miami-Dade’s history and future. “We’re honored by this acknowledgment,” he said. “Our promise is to keep serving with heart and to continue investing in the communities that built us.”