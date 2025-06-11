La Costeña Launches Tastemakers Challenge with Chef Pati Jinich

Vilore Foods, a U.S. leader in culturally connected food distribution, has launched the La Costeña Tastemakers Challenge, a nationwide recipe contest aiming to spotlight culinary creativity and amplify bold Mexican flavors.

The challenge invites food enthusiasts, home chefs, and digital creators to showcase their talents using La Costeña® products — known for their signature beans, peppers, and salsas — for a chance to win professional-grade gear and a virtual cooking session with renowned chef Pati Jinich.

A Stage for Foodie Influencers

The La Costeña Tastemakers Challenge opens the door for aspiring content creators to shine. Each entry must include an original recipe video posted as an Instagram Reel using the hashtag #TastemakersChallenge and tag @_mexicorico.

“It’s about building the next generation of food content creators who are as passionate about flavor and creativity as we are,” said Edgar R. Vargas, Director of Growth and Brand Development at Vilore Foods.

Every two weeks, three winners will advance to the next round, where they will edge closer to winning the grand prize: $5,000 worth of top-tier content creation equipment and the chance to collaborate virtually with Pati Jinich, a James Beard Award-winning host and advocate for Mexican cuisine.

La Costeña Tastemakers Challenge Brings Big Prizes, Bigger Opportunities

Each round in the La Costeña Tastemakers Challenge rewards winners with up to $1,500 in professional tools to elevate their content and cooking game. Prizes include digital content kits featuring cameras, tripods, and microphones, as well as culinary upgrades such as cookware, blenders, and essential kitchen equipment.

Standout participants could also be invited to future brand collaborations, providing an extended platform for creators beyond the contest timeline.

The contest schedule is as follows:

Round 1 Winners : June 4.

: June 4. Round 2 Winners : June 18.

: June 18. Round 3 Winners : July 2.

: July 2. Round 4 Winners: July 16.

After the final round, the four top winners will compete for the Ultimate Tastemaker title, which will be awarded on July 30.

James Beard Award-winning host and advocate for Mexican cuisine, chef Pati Jinich.

Pati Jinich Leads the Panel

Chef Pati Jinich, known for her PBS series Pati’s Mexican Table, La Frontera, and Panamericana, brings culinary authority to the judging panel. Her involvement underscores La Costeña’s commitment to authentic, flavorful Mexican cuisine and creative storytelling in the kitchen.

“This is more than a recipe contest. It’s a movement celebrating our shared love of bold flavors, heritage, and culinary imagination,” Jinich has said in past collaborations.

How to Join the Movement

To enter, participants must create a short-form video recipe featuring La Costeña products and showcasing originality, flavor, and presentation. Submissions must be posted as Instagram Reels and include the contest’s official hashtag and tag.

The competition is open now, with the first set of winners already announced. La Costeña will highlight the best entries on Instagram, providing creators with added exposure.

Where to Find La Costeña Products

Fans and participants can find La Costeña products on Amazon, as well as at major U.S. retailers like Walmart and Target.

For more details, contest rules, and submission guidelines, visit www.tastemakerschallenge.com.

La Costeña Tastemakers Challenge is more than just a social media trend. It’s a strategic push by Vilore Foods to elevate home cooks into digital food personalities — all while celebrating the time-honored ingredients that have defined Mexican kitchens for generations.