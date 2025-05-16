Kroger Jobs Open as Retailer Seeks 15,000 New Hires

Kroger is looking to hire 15,000 new employees nationwide to fill roles that directly impact customer service, including cashiers, deli clerks, delivery drivers, and pharmacy technicians.

The company said the hiring initiative aims to improve in-store and online experiences. Executives emphasized Kroger’s mission to “Feed the Human Spirit” and deliver fresh, affordable food with a personal touch.

“We are hiring dedicated associates who share our commitment to be Fresh for Everyone,” said Tim Massa, executive vice president and chief associate experience officer. “We invite future associates to discover a fresh opportunity with competitive pay, flexible schedules, and support for long-term growth.”

Kroger Jobs Offer Pathways for Career Growth

Tenniqua Hayes began her Kroger career in 1996 as a Detroit store intern and now leads talent acquisition for the company’s supply chain operations. Her journey reflects the internal advancement Kroger promotes for employees.

“From a little girl in Detroit to the corporate office, I realize the sky truly is the limit,” Hayes said. “It’s been an incredible journey of growth. I’m passionate about inspiring others to discover the vast career opportunities Kroger offers.”

Her department recruits talent across distribution, fulfillment, and manufacturing—key segments in the company’s strategy to enhance its logistics and delivery capabilities.

Hiring in Retail, Supply Chain, Healthcare, and Delivery

The new hiring push targets various roles beyond store-level positions. Kroger is expanding its workforce in areas such as:

Grocery and pharmacy retail.

Warehouse distribution and logistics.

Delivery and e-commerce fulfillment.

Manufacturing and production.

With grocery demand remaining steady and online shopping continuing to grow, these Kroger jobs support customer convenience and operational efficiency.

Benefits that Attract and Retain Talent

Kroger promotes industry-leading benefits and an inclusive workplace culture. The company has earned national recognition for its hiring practices and diversity from groups like Disability: IN, Handshake, and Newsweek.

Employee benefits include:

Competitive wages and salaries .

. Healthcare and retirement packages .

. Tuition reimbursement up to $21,000 .

. Financial wellness coaching and savings tools .

. Flexible schedules and employee discounts.

Kroger also offers access to 24/7 health resources, counseling sessions, and extensive leadership and career development training.

A Streamlined Application Process

The application process for Kroger jobs is now mobile-friendly. Applicants can use profile imports from LinkedIn or Indeed to apply quickly. Kroger encourages interested candidates to visit krogerfamilycareers.com and explore open positions across its business units.

Kroger’s hiring spree reflects its ongoing investment in customer satisfaction, employee development, and retail innovation.