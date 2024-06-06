Is Family Dollar for Sale?

Dollar Tree announced that the Company has initiated a formal review of strategic alternatives of the Company’s Family Dollar business segment, which could include, among others, a potential sale, spin off or other disposition of the business.

“Dollar Tree has been on a multi-year journey to help the Company fully achieve its potential,” said Rick Dreiling, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dollar Tree, Inc. “Last year, we announced a comprehensive review of the Family Dollar portfolio, including the planned closure of approximately 970 underperforming Family Dollar stores to focus on enhanced investments in remaining Family Dollar stores that present favorable opportunities for long-term growth and transformation, with more attractive returns on capital. We are already beginning to see progress in this targeted strategy in the streamlined Family Dollar banner. At the same time, we continue to aggressively grow the Dollar Tree banner through compelling initiatives like our expanded multi-price offerings, significant planned new store openings across the United States, and accretive transactions like our recent successful bid to acquire up to 170 stores from 99 Cents Only. The unique needs of each banner at this time – transformation at Family Dollar and growth acceleration at Dollar Tree – lead us to the decision to conduct a thorough review of strategic alternatives for the Family Dollar business. Our goal is to position both the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar banners to progress further and faster, and to determine whether the exclusive attention of a dedicated team will benefit both, while creating value for Dollar Tree shareholders and other stakeholders.”

Dollar Tree has not set a deadline or definitive timetable for the completion of the strategic alternatives review process, and there can be no assurance that this process will result in any transaction or particular outcome. The Company does not intend to comment further unless and until the Board has approved a specific course of action or the Company has otherwise determined that further disclosure is appropriate or necessary.

Dollar Tree has retained J.P. Morgan Securities LLC as its financial advisor and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP as its legal advisor to assist in this review.

Dollar Tree Reports

Dollar Tree operated 16,397 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of May 4, 2024. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada.

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company announced that it had initiated a comprehensive store portfolio optimization review, which involved identifying stores for closure, relocation, or re-bannering based on evaluating current market conditions and individual store performance, among other factors. As a result of this review, the Company announced that it planned to close approximately 600 Family Dollar stores in the first half of fiscal 2024. Additionally, approximately 370 Family Dollar and 30 Dollar Tree stores would be closed over the next several years at the end of each store’s current lease term.

By the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company had closed approximately 550 stores as part of the portfolio optimization and expects to close an additional 150 stores by the end of fiscal 2024.