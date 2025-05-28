Instacart’s New CEO, Chris Rogers, Takes the Helm Amid Growth Push

Instacart has appointed Chris Rogers as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective August 15. This change marks a new era for the grocery technology leader. Instacart’s new CEO, Chris Rogers, will report directly to the company’s Board of Directors and will join the Board.

Meanwhile, current CEO Fidji Simo will transition to Chair of the Board, ensuring continuity of leadership during this change.

A Veteran Executive With a Vision for Innovation

Instacart’s new CEO, Chris Rogers, is a veteran executive with a clear vision for innovation.

He joined Instacart in 2019 and has served as Chief Business Officer. In that role, he oversaw commercial operations, retailer partnerships, advertising, and Instacart Health.

“Chris brings operational excellence, vision, and a strong focus on the customer,” said Simo. “He’s exactly the right leader for Instacart’s future.”

Rogers emphasized his commitment to the company’s mission to solve everyday challenges for families. “Instacart sits at the heart of how people shop, eat, and care for loved ones,” he stated. “We have an extraordinary team and an ambitious roadmap. I’m honored to lead our next chapter.”

Confidence From the Board and Investors

The Board and investors express confidence in Instacart’s new CEO, Chris Rogers.

Instacart board member Ravi Gupta of Sequoia Capital voiced strong support. “This team is one of the most mission-driven I’ve seen,” Gupta said. He added, “Chris has the experience, clarity, and vision to build on what Fidji accomplished.”

Board member Lily Sarafan remarked, “Fidji led Instacart through a major transformation. As she steps into the Chair role, we’re confident that Chris will extend that success and drive the company forward.”

Related Article: Cardenas Markets Becomes Instacart’s First National Hispanic Retailer to Accept EBT SNAP Read the Article

Retail, Tech, and Media Experience Underpins Leadership

Rogers’ leadership draws on his experience in retail, technology, and media. Before joining Instacart, he spent 11 years at Apple, most recently serving as Managing Director of Apple Canada. In that position, he helped drive one of the world’s highest iPhone adoption rates.

Earlier, he worked at Procter & Gamble, managing relationships with Canada’s largest grocery retailers. Currently, he serves on the boards of Spins, a health-focused CPG analytics firm, and the Ad Council, a nonprofit organization that runs national public service campaigns.

Rogers graduated from Wilfrid Laurier University with a Bachelor of Business Administration.

Instacart’s new CEO, Chris Rogers, to Lead Grocery Tech Transformation

With partnerships spanning more than 1,800 national and regional retailers, Instacart connects nearly 100,000 stores across North America through its digital platform. The company continues to evolve its offerings, from online grocery delivery and pickup to advanced tech tools for grocers and brands.

Instacart’s new CEO, Chris Rogers, is expected to deepen the company’s push into enterprise services, data, and digital health, while maintaining strong retail partnerships.

“We’re not just building for today,” Rogers said. “We’re building the future of grocery shopping—and we’re just getting started.”