How GLP-1 Weight Loss Medications Are Changing Consumer Shopping

As demand for GLP-1 weight loss medications surges across the United States, new research from the Acosta Group reveals sweeping changes in how consumers shop, eat, and manage their health, even after stopping treatment.

Released ahead of the National Association of Chain Drug Stores Annual Meeting, the Acosta Group’s “GLP-1 & The Weight Loss Revolution” study surveyed nearly 4,500 U.S. adults. The report uncovers strong consumer satisfaction with GLP-1s and highlights how these medications reshape retail trends and long-term dietary behaviors.

Short-Term Use, Long-Term Impact

The study found that a large share of users — 90% of those who discontinued GLP-1 use — were on the medication for less than one year. Despite this, 76% of former users say they are now eating the same amount or less than when on the medication. Many report continuing the healthy habits they built while taking the drug.

“Even as the ‘food noise’ returns, people are still making mindful choices,” said Kathy Risch, senior vice president of shopper insights and thought leadership at Acosta Group.

Most active users also expect short-term treatment: 69% have used GLP-1 weight loss medications for fewer than two years, and over half plan to stop within two more years.

High Satisfaction with GLP-1 Weight Loss Medications

Satisfaction remains high, with 84% of current users and 77% of former users reporting positive results. However, side effects and costs are key to the high dropout rates.

Among current or past users, 76% experienced side effects, most commonly nausea or stomach upset. Severity varies, but Gen Z consumers report more intense reactions — 33% experienced severe symptoms. Cost is another barrier, cited by 31% of users.

Despite this, 46% of former users say they would retake the medication. Nearly half of Gen Z and Gen X consumers said they would restart if insurance covered the cost.

Nutritional Shifts Redefine Grocery Sales

Nearly every GLP-1 user surveyed—95%—reported making healthier food choices. More than half are eating smaller portions, increasing their water intake, and reducing their snack consumption.

Retailers are seeing a rise in demand for:

Fresh produce (65%)

Fresh chicken (42%)

Unsweetened water and seltzers

Protein bars and yogurts

Products fortified with vitamins, high protein content, and gut health support are now priorities for shoppers on GLP-1 weight loss medications. Among former users, 76% continue these healthier eating behaviors even after discontinuing the drugs.

Shoppers Turn to Online Resources First

Consumer research habits have shifted just as dramatically. Nearly 80% of GLP-1 users conduct product or health research to support their weight loss goals. Younger shoppers primarily rely on digital tools:

61% of Gen Z consumers call social media their top information source.

88% of users who shop via retailer websites use filters to narrow product options by nutritional criteria.

The study emphasizes a need for brands and retailers to make digital platforms more informative and user-friendly.

Supplement Sales Soar

Managing side effects and nutritional gaps has led many GLP-1 users to purchase supplements and health products. Acosta Group found that 85% of those experiencing side effects buy items to offset them, split evenly between in-store and online purchases.

Popular items include:

Energy drinks and powders (55% of Gen Z; 39% of Millennials)

Vitamins and nutritional supplements (69% of Millennials; 59% of Gen Z)

These sales trends offer a clear opportunity for retailers to create targeted merchandising strategies and in-store displays.

Grocers Must Adapt to Shoppers Using GLP-1 Weight Loss Medications

Jami McDermid, president of CROSSMARK Sales Agency, a division of Acosta Group, says these shifts call for action.

“As use of this medication expands, there’s an opportunity for brands and retailers to do much more — from product development to in-store merchandising,” McDermid said.

Top opportunities for retailers include:

Placing dietary and supplement products near pharmacies

Enhancing digital commerce platforms to support personalized filtering

Highlighting weight-loss-friendly attributes on packaged goods

Creating educational tools within retailer apps

Over 90% of Millennials and Gen Z express interest in packaged foods that support their goals, so clear labeling and nutrient-focused offerings will play a key role in future loyalty.

A Lasting Retail Transformation

The rise of GLP-1 weight loss medications marks more than a medical shift — it signals a permanent change in how Americans approach food and wellness. While drugmakers work to reduce side effects and improve affordability, consumers continue driving a broader transformation of the grocery and health retail landscape.

As Acosta’s data shows, this isn’t just a trend. For retailers, it’s the new normal.