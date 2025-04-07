Expo ANTAD 2025 Drives the Transformation Within the Retail Sector

Expo ANTAD 2025 closed with record figures and a clear message: the retail sector’s future lies in digitalization, cross-sector collaboration, and support for national products. From March 25 to 27, more than 55,000 visitors and 1,500 exhibitors gathered at Expo Guadalajara.

The event, considered the most important retail trade fair in Latin America, focused this year on digital transformation, commercial innovation, and economic strengthening. Retail leaders, government agencies, and technology companies agreed that integrating digital solutions is key to the sector’s development.

However, the event also took place in a context of uncertainty due to the tariffs imposed by the United States on Mexican products, which could affect exports and the stability of supply chains.

Although Mexico was spared reciprocal tariffs, it faces 25% levies on the automotive sector and tariffs on the steel and aluminum industries.

The National Association of Supermarkets and Department Stores (ANTAD) expressed concern about the imposition of these tariffs because they affect the region’s competitiveness, harm consumers, and jeopardize the stability of supply chains.

This is How We Experienced Expo ANTAD 2025

Economic Growth and Record Participation

Diego Cosío, executive president of ANTAD, expressed his enthusiasm for the results of this edition of Expo ANTAD. He emphasized that the economic impact for the retail sector will exceed by at least 17% the 650 million pesos generated in 2024.

“It’s a record year, a historic one. There is enthusiasm, growth, and technology. Google was here, Pinterest, authorities from agriculture, the economy, even the army,” said Cosío during an interview with Abasto magazine.

In addition to high-tech participation, he noted the involvement of more than 60 countries, the inclusion of products Made in Mexico, and the participation of small—and medium-sized domestic producers.

The event demonstrated that the Mexican retail sector is growing, diversifying, and opening up to the world.

Abasto Recognizes Top Brands at Expo ANTAD 2025

Technology and Automation are Setting the Pace in the Retail Sector

Omnichannel, specialized software, and intelligent systems dominated many of the pavilions at Expo Antad. Digital platforms to improve the consumer experience captured the interest of buyers and suppliers.

Cosío highlighted that the growth of technology at the event is so significant that a specialized fair focusing solely on innovation for the retail sector could emerge. “We have to think about that. The enthusiasm for technology is impressive,” he said.

An Organization Looking to The Future

Manuel Álvarez, executive coordinator of Expo Antad, stressed that the success lies in the associates’ active participation and strategic planning that begins a year in advance.

“Many companies have already requested to double their space for next year. Growth is between 17% and 20%,” explained Álvarez. ”This reflects the importance of the retail sector as an economic driver.”

He also highlighted the organizing teams’ commitment and the exhibitors’ interest in generating concrete business opportunities during the event.

Boosting Made in Mexico

The Made in Mexico brand also played a leading role at Expo Antad 2025. The Ministry of Economy advised businesspeople and producers to obtain official certification.

Representing Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, Bárbara Botello reaffirmed the value of the national label: “It’s not just a logo; it’s a statement. Made in Mexico means quality and vision for the future.”

Botello thanked ANTAD for promoting national products within the retail sector and uniting rural producers, businesspeople, and consumers in the same commercial ecosystem.

Investment Outlook for the Retail Sector

During the Expo ANTAD opening conference, Graciano Guichard, president of the ANTAD Board of Directors, announced an increase in investment in the sector. The 157 affiliated chains will increase their capital by more than 30%.

Investment is estimated to increase from 2.3 billion dollars in 2024 to 3 billion in 2025, consolidating the retail sector as one of the country’s economic pillars.

Expo Antad 2025 made it clear that the Mexican retail sector is booming. The convergence of technological innovation, support for domestic production, and economic growth define a solid path for retail. The fair, more than a commercial event, has become the epicenter of the significant transformations of retail in the Americas.