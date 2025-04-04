Castillo Hermanos Expands U.S. Reach with Harvest Hill Deal

Castillo Hermanos, a multinational consumer goods conglomerate from Guatemala with over a century of legacy, has signed an agreement to acquire Harvest Hill Beverage Company—owner of iconic U.S. brands SunnyD®, Juicy Juice®, and Little HUG®.

The deal marks a significant step for Castillo Hermanos as it expands beyond Latin America and deepens its presence in the U.S. beverage sector. Partnering with investment firm Centerview Capital, the company plans to capitalize on Harvest Hill’s national distribution, manufacturing infrastructure, and consumer reach.

A Milestone in Castillo Hermanos’ Global Strategy

Founded in 1886, Castillo Hermanos is known throughout Latin America for leading beverage brands such as Gallo Beer (Famosa in the U.S.), Del Frutal, and Raptor Energy Drink. With operations in over 35 countries, the group has spent the last decade building a globally competitive portfolio.

“This acquisition marks a milestone in our history,” said Juan Monge Calderón, chairman of Castillo Hermanos. “Our aim is to develop global brands with sustainable growth while staying true to our founding principles.”

Castillo Hermanos’ diverse holdings include industries such as food and beverage, packaging, retail, real estate, and more. The acquisition of Harvest Hill allows the company to consolidate its presence in North America and unlock future synergies.

Harvest Hill: A Strong U.S. Beverage Platform

Harvest Hill, based in Stamford, Connecticut, has evolved into a leading U.S. beverage player since Brynwood Partners founded it in 2014. Through strategic acquisitions—including Juicy Juice®, Little HUG®, and SunnyD®—the company has built a well-rounded brand portfolio.

Harvest Hill also owns other recognized names such as Veryfine®, Daily’s Cocktails®, Fruit2O®, and Big Burst®. Its manufacturing footprint spans six U.S. plants strategically placed to efficiently serve grocery, club, mass, and foodservice channels.

“Harvest Hill’s iconic lineup and capabilities give us a strong foundation to grow in the U.S.,” said Roberto Lara, CEO of Castillo Hermanos. “We are excited to welcome their entire team into our family.”

Shared Values and Cultural Fit

Both companies emphasize customer loyalty, product quality, and sustainable practices. Their alignment in vision and values played a key role in forming the partnership.

“We’re excited to build our future with Castillo Hermanos,” said Robert Mortati, CEO of Harvest Hill. “Our shared values—respect, innovation, and customer focus—make this a natural fit. Together, we will take our brands to new heights.”

Centerview Capital, a private investment firm with deep experience in consumer sectors, will act as a strategic partner and investor in the deal. “This is a powerful combination,” said Jim Kilts, founding partner at Centerview. “Both companies know how to scale operations and integrate brands effectively.”

Strategic Benefits and Future Growth

The transaction opens multiple growth paths for Castillo Hermanos. It can now manufacture and distribute directly within the U.S., reducing costs and accelerating product rollout. Additionally, the company can introduce new brands from its Maravilla portfolio and expand co-manufacturing capabilities.

The deal ensures continuity and workforce stability, with over 1,000 Harvest Hill employees joining Castillo Hermanos’ 20,000-strong workforce. The acquisition also strengthens retail relationships across multiple sales channels in the U.S.

Citi served as financial advisor, while Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP provided legal counsel. The transaction’s financial terms remain undisclosed and are subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Once finalized, the acquisition will position Castillo Hermanos as a major player in the competitive U.S. beverage landscape, enhancing its portfolio with household names and laying the groundwork for further expansion.