Top 13 Best Hispanic Restaurants in Seattle

Are you a fan of Latin food? We have to confess—we are too! That’s why we’ve put together a list of the 13 best Hispanic restaurants in Seattle.

Seattle is the perfect place to satisfy your cravings, as it brings together restaurants offering an incredible variety of authentic flavors.

The city serves up a delicious mix of traditional dishes from all over Latin America. Here we present the top 13 Hispanic restaurants in Seattle.

Don’t miss the story behind each one—learn about their specialties and enjoy the highlights of Hispanic cuisine.

13 Hispanic Restaurants in Seattle You Must Visit

Ready to discover the authentic flavors of Latin America without leaving Seattle? Visit these 13 Hispanic restaurants and get wowed by their traditional dishes.

1. Papá Changó Café

Papá Changó Café is a cozy spot in Seattle that offers a truly delicious experience. To start, you can enjoy a wide variety of coffees.

Their Cuban espresso, cortaditos, and Spanish lattes are standouts—all made with coffee beans from Panther Coffee Company.

You’ll also find delicious pastries that pair perfectly with your coffee, adding a warm and authentic touch to your visit.

Stopping by after a trip to the Ballard Farmers Market is a must, especially if you’re with friends or family.

2. Lily’s Salvadoran Restaurant

Lily’s Salvadoran Restaurant is a popular spot in West Seattle for enjoying authentic Salvadoran food in a cozy and relaxed setting.

Craving breakfast after noon? Good news—you can have it at Lily’s!

Their traditional breakfast includes eggs, sweet plantains, two pupusas, sausage, and red beans. You can also enjoy their signature pink horchata drink.

There’s no doubt you’ll have an authentic experience here, with fresh ingredients and traditional recipes that capture the true taste of El Salvador.

With friendly service and reasonable prices, it’s the perfect place for anyone looking for comforting, authentic food in the city.

3. MexiCuban

The first thing you should know is that MexiCuban has a physical location in White Center and three food trucks—so you can enjoy their food wherever you prefer.

MexiCuban fuses the best of Mexican and Cuban cuisine into a menu that blends classic dishes from both cultures.

What to order? We suggest trying the cochinita tacos and pairing them with a side of crispy tostones to complete your culinary experience.

Also, make sure to add Cuban sandwiches, bowls, spicy or coffee-based drinks to your foodie list.

And to wrap up your meal? Nothing better than filled churros or sweet plantains with condensed milk.

Thanks to its festive vibe and friendly service, it’s a perfect choice to enjoy with friends or family.

4. Salvadorean Bakery & Restaurant

This is a place where tradition and flavor come together perfectly, specializing in Salvadoran cuisine.

The restaurant is a great spot to enjoy an authentic, homemade meal in a simple yet welcoming atmosphere.

Wondering what to eat at Salvadorean Bakery & Restaurant? Here are a few recommendations.

The menu includes everything from pupusas and tamales to beef soup, pastelitos, traditional breads, atole, grilled meats, and country-style salad.

Looking for a true taste of El Salvador in Seattle? This restaurant is a must-visit.

5. Un Bien

Un Bien is a vibrant restaurant in the heart of Seattle, known for its excellent Latin cuisine with a special focus on Caribbean flavors.

Currently run by the sons of Paseo’s founder, Lorenzo Lorenzo, the restaurant delights food lovers with bold and exciting flavors.

With friendly service and a menu that’s constantly evolving, Un Bien is a spot you can’t miss.

What to eat at Un Bien? Their lineup includes marinated pork shoulder, garlic black beans and rice, Caribbean roast pork sandwiches, palomilla steak, grilled chicken breast, and more.

6. Garzón

Garzón brings the flavor of Latin street food to Seattle, offering a variety of bold, flavorful dishes that go far beyond empanadas.

Choose from their popular bowls, sandwiches, all-day breakfast, drinks, and more.

The casual and welcoming atmosphere makes you feel like you’re at a street food stall somewhere in Latin America.

With a fresh and dynamic culinary concept, Garzón is ideal for those who want to enjoy quality Latin food at affordable prices.

7. El Patio

Located in Licton Springs in North Seattle, El Patio is the place to be if you’re a fan of Central American food.

What to eat at El Patio? Start with yuca and pork chicharrón, move on to the Colombian bandeja paisa, and finish off with a caramel flan.

El Patio is known for its homemade food and is perfect for enjoying a relaxed meal with friends or family.

And of course, the warm hospitality—so characteristic of Latin culture—adds a special touch to every visit.

El Patio is an excellent choice to satisfy your cravings.

8. Havana Sweets Bakeshop

Havana Sweets Bakeshop is a paradise for Cuban dessert lovers in Seattle.

The menu includes cafecito (Cuban coffee), Cuban pastries filled with guava and cheese, plain guava, cheese, dulce de leche, and chocolate.

With that in mind, there’s no doubt this place is ideal for anyone wanting to savor a taste of Cuba.

Each sweet treat is made with fresh, authentic ingredients, transporting diners to the island with every bite.

Plus, the bakery’s warm and welcoming atmosphere makes every visit a pleasant experience.

9. Señor Carbón Cocina Peruana

When it comes to Hispanic restaurants in Seattle, we can’t forget to mention Señor Carbón, a proud representative of Peruvian cuisine.

Choosing what to eat might be a tough job—Señor Carbón Cocina Peruana brings the flavors of Peru straight to Seattle.

Some of the top dishes include huancaina pasta with prawns, seafood trio, lomo saltado, chaufa rice, green noodles, and more.

Their drink menu, inspired by Peruvian flavors, perfectly complements the food.

If you’re looking to experience authentic Peruvian cuisine, this restaurant is an essential stop in Seattle.

10. Paparepas Venezuelan Food

Paparepas Venezuelan Food is the go-to place for delicious and authentic Venezuelan cuisine in Seattle.

Known for their arepas filled with chicken, beef, pork, pabellón, reina pepiada, domino, and more, this spot offers a wide range of traditional fillings.

The menu also features combos with arepas, empanadas, and pabellón, as well as cheese tequeños and sweet tequeños with guava or dulce de leche—for dining in or taking home frozen.

With friendly service and affordable prices, every visit becomes a memorable experience.

Looking for real Venezuelan food? Paparepas is a must-visit destination in Seattle.

11. Café con Leche

Café con Leche is a Cuban restaurant focused on delivering the best of Latin cuisine, with a special emphasis on Caribbean flavors.

The menu offers delicious dishes like empanadas, ham croquettes, fried yuca, tostones, pork sandwiches, steak sandwiches, vegetarian options, ajiaco soup, roast pork, and ropa vieja.

Its cozy atmosphere makes it a perfect spot to enjoy a relaxed meal while immersing yourself in Latin culture.

To top it off, their selection of coffee, desserts, and drinks adds a sweet touch to each visit.

12. Arepa Cocina Venezolana

Arepa Cocina Venezolana is the go-to spot to dive into authentic Venezuelan food in Seattle.

Famous for its delicious arepas filled with a variety of fresh ingredients, this restaurant offers a one-of-a-kind culinary experience in every bite.

Beyond arepas, the menu features traditional Venezuelan dishes like pabellón, burgers, grilled meats, a tasting platter, Malta Polar, soursop juice, and more.

The friendly service makes you feel like you’re right in Venezuela.

Arepa Cocina Venezolana is a must-visit destination for lovers of Venezuelan cuisine in Seattle.

13. El Parche Colombiano

Don’t miss the chance to visit the only Colombian restaurant in Seattle: El Parche Colombiano.

Just one taste of their dishes will transport you to the streets of Bogotá or Medellín.

El Parche Colombiano is perfect for indulging in Colombian classics like empanadas, patacones, criolla potatoes, sweet corn arepas, bandeja paisa, and chicken rice.

The cozy setting and decor inspired by Colombian culture create a warm and homey atmosphere.

With excellent service and affordable prices, every meal becomes a memorable experience.

El Parche Colombiano is one of the best Hispanic restaurants in Seattle for those craving the true flavors of Colombia.