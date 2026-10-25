How to Make Christmas Tamales Step by Step If You’ve Never Made Them Before

Have you decided to make a homemade tamales recipe for your Christmas dinner for the first time this year? You can definitely prepare them, even if you’ve never handled the dough or corn husks before.

Making them at home is actually not that complicated. It all comes down to good preparation, getting the right ingredients, and following each step carefully.

That’s why we’ve put together a list of everything you need, the instructions, and three classic fillings. We’ll also cover common mistakes and the right way to store leftovers.

What You Need Before Getting Started

Making tamales requires patience, so it’s worth getting as much as possible done the day before. That way, you can focus entirely on assembling them.

Preparing a homemade tamales recipe requires a steamer or a tall pot with a rack at the bottom. This accessory is essential because it allows the tamales to cook in the steam without touching the water.

You’ll also need a large bowl, a spatula for spreading the dough, and hot water on hand. If you use an electric mixer, you’ll achieve the right dough consistency much faster.

Don’t have a steamer? You can improvise by adapting any deep pot with a rack or steaming basket. The important thing is to keep the tamales well above the liquid.

Dough Ingredients

The texture of your tamales depends entirely on the dough, so measure everything carefully. For about two dozen medium-sized tamales, have the following ingredients ready:

Four cups of coarse corn flour or nixtamalized corn flour specifically made for tamales.

Vegetable shortening or lard, equivalent to one and one-third cups.

Three to four cups of warm chicken or pork broth.

One generous tablespoon of baking powder to help the tamales become fluffy.

Two teaspoons of salt, adjusting the amount if the broth is already seasoned.

About 30 dried corn husks, in case some are too small or torn.

Where to Find the Ingredients in the United States

If you live in the United States, Hispanic grocery stores carry everything you need year-round. However, demand increases in December, so it’s a good idea to shop ahead of time.

During the holiday season, many stores also offer prepared masa. In fact, if you want to see which new products are arriving, it’s worth checking out Abasto news.

Homemade Tamales Recipe: Step by Step

Now that you have everything ready, it’s time to get started. Although the entire preparation takes about three to four hours, the tamales spend most of that time cooking on their own.

The best part is that this homemade tamales recipe works well with almost any filling. Focus on perfecting the dough first, then choose whichever filling you prefer.

Soak the Corn Husks

First, submerge the dried corn husks in hot water for 30 to 60 minutes. This softens them quickly and allows you to fold them without worrying about tearing them.

Next, wash them one by one to remove any dirt or loose threads. When you’re done, drain them thoroughly and keep them covered with a damp towel while you work so they don’t dry out.

Prepare the Dough

Start by beating the lard on its own until it becomes pale and fluffy. This incorporates air into the mixture, making your tamales lighter and softer.

Meanwhile, mix the corn flour with the baking powder and salt. Gradually add this mixture to the lard, alternating with the warm broth while continuing to beat.

The dough is ready when it has the consistency of thick cream. Try the traditional test: drop a small ball of dough into cold water. If it floats, it’s ready.

Assemble and Cook the Tamales

The first one is always a little intimidating, but after making three or four, you’ll get the hang of the process:

Hold the corn husk with the smooth side facing up and spread two tablespoons of dough evenly over it.

Place a portion of filling right in the center.

Bring the edges together to cover the filling and fold the narrow end backward.

Stand the tamales upright in the pot, with the open end facing up.

Cover with a lid and steam over medium heat for an hour and a half.

Let one tamal cool for two minutes to check whether it’s done. If it’s fully cooked, the husk will peel away cleanly. Better yet, make a small test batch to check your homemade tamales recipe.

Traditional Fillings for Your First Tamalada

In Mexico, making tamales means bringing the family together to cook. That’s why most families choose to prepare two or three different fillings.

Chicken Tamales in Green Salsa

This filling is perfect for beginners because it’s very simple to prepare. Just shred the cooked chicken and mix it with tomatillos, garlic, and serrano peppers.

Another great secret is using the cooking broth to prepare the dough. This helps the flavors blend beautifully while making sure you use every last drop.

If you like spicy food, add a jalapeño pepper. For children, remove the seeds from the serrano peppers to make the filling even milder.

Pork Tamales in Red Chile Sauce

For this filling, cook the pork until it becomes so tender that it almost falls apart. Once it’s ready, mix it with a sauce made from rehydrated guajillo chiles, cumin, garlic, and broth.

These chiles give the sauce a deep red color but very little heat. Therefore, they’re ideal if you want a rich, intense flavor without excessive spiciness in your homemade tamales recipe.

Tamales with Poblano Strips and Cheese

If you want to skip the meat, combining cheese with poblano pepper strips is an excellent choice. Simply roast the peppers, clean them thoroughly, and cut them into strips.

The best part is that you don’t need to cook this filling before assembling the tamales, which saves you an extra step. This is especially helpful when you’re rushing around the kitchen.

Oaxaca cheese melts during cooking and stretches into long, delicious strands when you take a bite. Fresh cheese, on the other hand, holds its shape and provides a much milder texture.

Mistakes That Ruin Tamales and How to Avoid Them

Did you try following the homemade tamales recipe, but something didn’t turn out right? Take it one step at a time and check these points to achieve the soft texture and delicious flavor you love.

Almost any mistake can be fixed easily in the kitchen, so there’s no need to throw away the dough and start over. Correcting the problem in time is usually enough.

Hard or Dry Dough

When the dough turns out this way, the problem is almost always a lack of fat or broth. Gradually add warm liquid until the dough feels soft and spreads easily.

On the other hand, if you stop beating it too soon, the dough becomes dense. Beat it continuously for ten minutes to help it become fluffy, then repeat the cold-water test.

Undercooked or Watery Tamales

If your tamales turn out undercooked or watery, the problem is most likely related to the steamer and one of these common mistakes:

Running out of water. Check the pot every 30 minutes and replenish it with hot water as needed.

Allowing the liquid to touch the bottom of the tamales. Avoid this by using the steaming rack correctly.

Losing heat because the lid doesn’t fit tightly. Fix this by sealing the pot with a clean towel.

Removing the tamales too early. Prevent this by performing the well-known corn husk test.

How to Store and Reheat Your Tamales

Making tamales always leaves you with leftovers, which is a good thing. If you store them properly, they’ll retain their flavor and make dinner easier for several days.

Store Them in the Refrigerator

Don’t store them while they’re hot. Wait until they cool, then place them in a tightly sealed bag or container. Leaving the corn husks on is the secret to retaining moisture.

When reheating them, it’s best to steam them again for 15 minutes. The microwave can make them tough and dry if you heat them for too long.

Another great option is to remove the husks and brown the tamales directly in a skillet. This creates delicious crispy edges, making them perfect for breakfast or even lunch.

Freeze Them for After the Holidays

If you prepared a huge batch of tamales for your holiday dinner, don’t worry. Freeze the leftovers in tightly sealed containers, and they’ll last much longer.

A helpful tip is to label each container with the date so you know which ones to use first. When you’re craving tamales, transfer them directly from the freezer to the steamer and cook for about 40 minutes.

They’ll taste almost as good as freshly made, and you won’t need to thaw them beforehand. Another option is to remove the husks and fry them in oil until they turn golden and crispy.

Your First Tamalada, Ready for Christmas

With all this information, you’re more than ready to prepare your Christmas table. Follow this homemade tamales recipe, and you’ll see how easy it is to achieve that unique, homemade flavor.

Invite your family into the kitchen to prepare the fillings together. If you’re looking for quality seasonal ingredients or Hispanic food products, take a look at the Abasto website.