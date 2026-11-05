From the Mic to the Kitchen: The New Holiday Influencer

By Grace Agostino

The battle for the holiday basket doesn’t begin in the aisle. It begins in the consumer’s mind. Long before shoppers walk into a grocery store, they’re thinking about what they’ll cook, what traditions they’ll keep and, increasingly, how much it will all cost.

That creates a unique opportunity for private-label brands.

Value matters, especially when holiday shopping lists get longer. But saving money doesn’t have to mean sacrificing tradition, quality or the joy of putting something special on the table. The marketing challenge is showing consumers that—not simply telling them.

Enter the modern radio personality.

Today’s DJs and hosts are more than voices behind a microphone. They are influencers with audiences that follow them from broadcast to Instagram, YouTube and other social platforms. That combination offers brands something particularly powerful: mass reach paired with intimacy.

Imagine a favorite personality taking listeners into their kitchen through a short vertical video to make the flan their mother served every Christmas, their family’s tamales or the dish that simply has to be on the Nochebuena table.

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Now make private-label products part of the recipe.

Instead of another commercial announcing lower prices, show consumers the meal. Share the recipe. Tell the family story behind it. Then show what it cost—and what was saved by choosing private label.

Suddenly, value becomes tangible.

The idea can travel across platforms. Radio creates mass awareness and invites listeners into the experience. Short-form social video brings the recipe to life. The personality provides familiarity and trust. Retailers can extend the experience with digital recipes, QR codes, shoppable ingredient lists or even personality-curated holiday collections.

For private-label marketers, this is an opportunity to move the conversation beyond price.

A store brand can become part of someone’s traditions if marketers give consumers a reason to try it first. And during the holidays, food offers the perfect invitation.

Consumers don’t need another message shouting about what’s on sale. They need ideas, inspiration and ways to celebrate generously while spending wisely.

This holiday season, don’t just advertise what’s on the shelf.

Give consumers a reason to put it on the table.

Grace Agostino is SVP of Sales & Corporate Communications at Nueva Network, driving growth through culturally relevant audio, media, and marketing solutions.