How Much Does a Pound of Beef Cost? Prices by Cut

Does every trip to the butcher shop seem more expensive? You’re not imagining it! Below, we’ll explain beef prices in the United States, broken down by cut.

To help you determine whether your local store is charging a fair price, we’re using figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which tracks how much consumers pay each month.

You’ll also learn which cuts offer the best value for your recipes, why beef remains expensive, and some simple ways to save money. Keep reading and shop with confidence.

Current Beef Prices in the United States

Before comparing cuts, it’s important to understand the bigger picture. In practical terms, beef is currently one of the proteins that has experienced some of the largest price increases.

Where These Figures Come From

The BLS reports average food prices every month. In fact, it collects this data from approximately 75 urban areas across the country as part of the Consumer Price Index.

To be more precise, we’ll use September 2026 data, published on October 14. All prices are listed in dollars per pound, equivalent to approximately 454 grams.

Keep in mind that these are national averages, not individual store prices. After all, your butcher shop sets its prices based on location, brand, promotions, and cut quality.

Why Beef Remains Expensive

The reason is simple: fewer cattle are available. According to the USDA’s Economic Research Service, cattle inventories are at historically low levels.

The agency expects beef and veal prices to increase by 9.4% in 2026. That’s more than three times the projected increase for food overall.

Additionally, ranchers receive more than half of every dollar spent on beef, compared with 37% in 2021. This is according to reports from the agency mentioned above.

For your wallet, this means high prices are likely to stick around for a while. During the first eight months of 2026, beef cost approximately 8.7% more than it did the previous year.

Ground Beef: The Most Popular Choice

Ground beef is the foundation of sauces, tacos, hamburgers, and picadillo. Compared with other products, it’s the most affordable option, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Regular, Ground Chuck, and Lean Ground Beef

Ground beef prices vary depending on which part of the animal is used and how much fat it contains. The September 2026 averages were as follows:

Ground chuck: $6.48 per pound, the cheapest option on this list.

100% ground beef: $6.79 per pound, the standard supermarket option.

All ground beef combined: $7.06 per pound, according to the BLS general category.

Lean or extra-lean ground beef: $8.46 per pound because it contains less fat, according to FRED.

As you can see, choosing lean ground beef costs almost $2 more per pound than ground chuck. However, you get less fat in return, which is important if you’re watching your health.

Which One Is Best for Your Recipe?

Ground chuck is juicy and flavorful, making it perfect for hamburgers and meatballs. Its fat content helps keep the meat from drying out during cooking.

Lean ground beef, on the other hand, works better in Bolognese sauce, picadillo, or chili because it releases less fat into the pan. This means you won’t need to drain as much liquid after browning it.

Here’s another tip: compare the price per pound on the label, not the total package price. Sometimes, larger packages offer better value. Freeze whatever you don’t use.

Steaks: From Sirloin to Round Steak

Steaks are among the most expensive cuts at the meat counter and are sold in portions ready for the grill or skillet. Even so, prices can vary considerably from one cut to another.

Price Per Pound of Different Steaks

The cuts measured carry the USDA Choice grade, an official quality rating that evaluates the marbling, or fat streaks within the muscle. Their prices were:

Sirloin steak: $14.11 per pound, the most expensive steak on this list, according to FRED.

Round steak: $9.84 per pound, a leaner and more affordable option.

Other steaks, excluding sirloin and round: $12.69 per pound, regardless of the cut or grade.

Meanwhile, sirloin prices dropped 1.7% compared with August, while round steak prices increased 1.5%. Monthly fluctuations are normal and vary depending on promotions and seasons.

Location Matters Too

Did you know that your region affects beef prices? Sirloin is one example. In September, it cost $18.09 per pound in the West, nearly $4 more than the national average, according to FRED.

Price differences also appear in other cuts. One specific example from August 2026 was chuck roast, which averaged approximately $9.08 per pound in the South and $10.47 in the West.

Similarly, July 2026 data from USAFacts shows that the West had the highest prices for three of the four products analyzed. Shopping in this region requires planning.

Cuts for Braising and Roasting

Not everything has to be steak. Cuts designed for slow cooking, such as chuck, are ideal for Sunday roasts, stews, shredded beef, and barbecue. They’re also cheaper than sirloin.

Chuck Roast: The Perfect Cut for Slow Cooking

Chuck roast is a large cut from the shoulder area of the animal. In September 2026, its average price reached $9.19 per pound, according to FRED.

One characteristic of this cut is its connective tissue, which consists of fibers that soften with low heat and time. After three or four hours of slow cooking, the meat becomes tender and juicy.

Unlike sirloin, chuck roast costs almost $5 less per pound. Therefore, it’s an excellent alternative when feeding a large family without giving up beef.

What to Expect in 2027

If you’re planning your grocery budget long-term, the outlook isn’t very encouraging. Most importantly, the USDA estimates that prices will increase by 4.7% in 2027 under its baseline scenario.

According to the report, pork prices will rise by 1.2% and chicken prices by 1% in 2027. Therefore, alternating beef with these proteins throughout the week will be key to balancing your budget.

How to Recognize a Good Cut at the Store

Price isn’t the only thing that matters. You should always know what you’re looking at in the meat case because quality and freshness affect both flavor and the actual value of the protein.

USDA Quality Grades

The USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service grades beef according to quality. First is Prime, which has abundant marbling and is commonly sold in restaurants and hotels.

Second, Choice offers high quality with moderate marbling and appears in many BLS price lists. Third, Select is the leanest and most affordable option, but it’s not as juicy.

Fresh beef typically has a cherry-red color. So, if the center of a package of ground beef looks dark, it isn’t necessarily a sign that the meat has gone bad. This can simply happen because of limited oxygen exposure.

As for dates, the “sell-by” label is a guideline for the supermarket, not the customer. What really matters is cooking and thawing the meat on time.

According to the official FoodSafety.gov chart, raw ground beef lasts approximately 1 to 2 days in the refrigerator, while steaks and roasts last up to 3 and 5 days, respectively.

How to Save Money When Buying Beef

Although beef prices in the United States remain high, there are simple ways to stretch your money. The key is to plan before heading to the supermarket.

Simple Tips for Shopping at the Butcher Shop

Saving money doesn’t mean eating less meat. It means shopping strategically. Before filling your cart, review your weekly menu and try these ideas. They work at any store:

Buy larger cuts and portion them at home: This helps you avoid paying extra for the butcher’s labor.

Choose slow-cooking cuts: Chuck and round steak go a long way in stews and broths.

Mix ground beef with beans or vegetables: Your meals will yield more servings with less meat.

Freeze individual portions: Divide larger packages and store them in airtight containers.

Compare the price per pound: Check the shelf label instead of looking only at the total price.

If you freeze beef, the official guide published by FoodSafety.gov recommends storing raw steaks and roasts for 4 to 12 months. Ground beef, on the other hand, should be stored for 3 to 4 months.

Take Advantage of Weekly Specials

Sales always make a difference. The USDA’s weekly supermarket advertisement report shows how much grocery chains typically charge when they put beef on sale. You can find it here.

A recent report showed that some advertised boneless Choice chuck roasts were priced between $5.49 and $7.99 per pound. That’s well below the national average of $9.19.

With all this information in mind, beef prices in the United States are no longer a mystery. Remember to check local store flyers and compare expensive cuts when their prices drop.

Shop for Beef with Knowledge, Not Surprises

Understanding beef prices in the United States is essential when choosing the right option. Remember, ground beef and chuck offer better value. Save sirloin for special occasions.

The BLS will publish October data on November 10, so check the latest figures before making a large purchase. If you’d like more money-saving guides, visit Abasto.