World Fresh Market/El Mercado Fresco Opened First Store in Overland Park, KS

World Fresh Market/El Mercado Fresco recently celebrated the grand opening of its first store in Overland Park, KS.

The new international grocery market is an Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG) member retailer located at 10303 Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park, KS.

The 40,000+ square foot store, which opened on May 8th, 2024, combines a traditional grocery store with an international market, featuring products from more than 40 countries across all departments.

According to the Johnson County Post, Eddie Musallet, owner of the new World Fresh Market/El Mercado Fresco, plans to open another El Mercado Fresco store in Olathe. Musallet owns another four El Mercado Fresco Hispanic supermarkets in the Kansas City area.

Musallet told the media outlet, “Overland Park is diverse, and it’s getting more and more, but there are no international stores of this size here. You’ll have all these international groceries; just so much neat stuff will be in here that you don’t see all over the city.”

The owner’s goal is to serve Overland Park customers, and the growing diverse population across the entire Kansas City Metro area, said AWG in a social media post.

The New World Fresh Market Store Offers the Following Sections

Photos courtesy AWG.

100+ foot meat and seafood service case, including a separate fresh halal meat section.

Scratch-made bakery items from around the world.

A seasoned bulk nut case.

Frutopia Ice Cream and Juices.

A kitchen offering unique lunch and dinner options.

World Fresh Market/El Mercado Fresco operates in the building formerly occupied by Walmart, which closed its doors in June 2023 after 20 years of service.

Meanwhile, the El Mercado Fresco store in Olathe will open this summer, the Johnson County Post reported.

The Hispanic supermarket will operate out of a long-vacant former supermarket space at 808 Old Highway 56 in Olathe, in the Gibson Shopping Center.

El Mercado Fresco will offer a range of Hispanic groceries, from fresh meat and seafood sections to an in-house bakery and a kitchen serving to-go meals.

The supermarket will neighbor DH Restaurante Hondureno and La Fiesta Night Club.

El Mercado Fresco operates four stores in Kansas City, Missouri, and another in Kansas City, Kansas.