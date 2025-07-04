Suben los precios de los asados del 4 de julio por nuevos aranceles

Americans planning their Independence Day celebrations will face steeper grocery bills this year as Fourth of July cookout prices have surged in recent months. According to a new report from the Joint Economic Committee – Minority, prices for beer, beef, ice cream, and other cookout essentials have risen sharply since former President Donald Trump announced sweeping new tariffs in early April.

The so-called “Liberation Day” tariffs, unveiled April 2, introduced new duties on goods from nearly every country. Since then, prices tied to cookouts have jumped at an annualized rate of 12.7 percent, the committee found.

Beer Prices Jump 13% as Tariffs Hit Aluminum

Beer drinkers will feel the squeeze this weekend. The price of a six-pack of Miller Lite increased by 13.6% since April, while Coors Light rose by 13.4% at Walmart stores. Even imported beers weren’t spared: Peroni climbed 10.5% and Modelo rose 9.5%.

The reason? Tariffs on imported steel and aluminum have increased the costs of canning and bottling. Small brewers are particularly vulnerable, with some warning of significant price hikes.

“This $12.99 six-pack of beer is going to end up at $18.99,” Virginia brewery owner Bill Butcher said in a recent press conference.

Analysts believe that larger beer companies may be compelled to pass on more of these rising costs to consumers, particularly if metal prices remain elevated. Some estimates suggest tariffs could add up to $2 per six-pack — a 32% jump.

Fourth of July Cookout Prices Hit Record Highs

Cookout staples like beef and ice cream have also surged to record levels. According to the Consumer Price Index data cited in the report, both items reached their highest price point since federal tracking began in the 1980s.

Ground beef — often the centerpiece of summer barbecues — has become increasingly expensive due to supply constraints and increased feed costs. Ice cream, another traditional summer favorite, is also seeing price pressure from rising dairy and packaging costs.

An independent industry analysis cited in the report projects that the average cost of a cookout for 10 people will hit $100 for the first time this summer.

Grill Gear and Propane Also Cost More

It’s not just food and drink. Prices for grilling equipment and propane have also increased.

The Joint Economic Committee – Minority tracked Amazon listings for popular backyard grills and related accessories. Between April 1 and June 26, the average price of a top-selling propane grill rose by $30, or about 5%. The combined cost of grill gear surged $55 overall, or 7.7%.

These increases add to the financial strain on families looking to celebrate the Fourth of July without busting their budgets.

Economic Uncertainty Clouds Summer Traditions

The committee’s report draws a direct line between the Trump administration’s tariff policies and the higher Fourth of July cookout prices. Economists warn that as long as uncertainty persists over international trade policy, prices for everyday goods are likely to continue rising.

While some tariffs aim to boost domestic production, they often carry unintended costs for consumers. Higher input prices — from metals to agricultural goods — ripple through the supply chain, increasing final costs on store shelves.

The Joint Economic Committee – Minority emphasized that households nationwide are paying the price.

Looking Ahead to Holiday Spending

With inflation still high and tariffs adding new pressures, the rising costs could lead some families to cut back on their holiday purchases. Whether it’s fewer beer options, smaller meat portions, or skipping dessert altogether, American consumers may feel the impact of trade policy decisions more acutely this Independence Day.

As one industry analyst put it: “Tariffs may be political tools, but they hit American families right at the dinner table.”